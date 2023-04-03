Petition signed by 164,000 to save ‘important’ Autumnwatch handed to BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Petition signed by 164,000 to save ‘important’ Autumnwatch handed to BBC

By Press Association
A petition to save BBC nature series Autumnwatch has been delivered to Broadcasting House (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
A petition to save “important” TV nature series Autumnwatch has been delivered to Broadcasting House, the London headquarters of the BBC.

Marion Veal, 61, from Bromley, started the Change.org petition, which now has 164,000 signatures, following the broadcaster’s announcement that the show would not take place in 2023 and beyond.

The nature series, which features Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan among its presenters, charts the fortunes of British wildlife during the season and airs on BBC Two.

Ms Veal, an author, told the PA news agency she is meeting the broadcaster’s director-general, Tim Davie, to discuss Autumnwatch in May, and said “we want to know why it was cancelled”.

Chris Packham TV break
Chris Packham is one of the presenters of Autumnwatch (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She added: “It is a family-friendly programme.

“It educates people about the British wildlife at a time of year when a lot of people begin to suffer because it is becoming dark and gloomy.”

“It gives us hope that there are things going on, it is very good for people’s mental health.

“British wildlife is being so tragically depleted so a programme that encourages ordinary people to get out and look at things in their gardens is very important.”

She said the growth of the petition showed “the British public certainly care about wildlife and that we would like our voices to be heard”.

This is the first time Ms Veal has protested against an issue publicly and said wildlife means a “huge amount” to her.

She added: “During lockdown it saved me. It was a lifesaver and it saved my mental health and it did the same for a lot of people.”

“I have met a huge number of people through our love of wildlife.

Michaela Strachan
Michaela Strachan also presents the BBC nature show (PA)

“I was particularly angry and started the petition because I felt like we weren’t getting a voice.”

Ms Veal wrote a book about an injured fox which she began to care for during lockdown.

She said: “My husband had recently died in November and then we locked down in March, and the fox appeared and I looked after it.

“I treated it, and posted about it online and met people because of it, many of whom have signed the petition because of it.”

The BBC said in a February statement the show would not take place in 2023 and beyond as it seeks to “focus” its resources on content that has “the highest impact”.

It will instead direct more money into sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch.

The BBC must find £400 million in annual savings by 2027/28, as outlined in the corporation’s latest annual plan, which was published in March.

A previous statement from the broadcaster said: “These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

“Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.”

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.

