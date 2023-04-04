BBC shares one of the earliest live concert recordings of the Beatles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC shares one of the earliest live concert recordings of the Beatles

By Press Association
BBC shares one of the earliest live concert recordings of the Beatles (PA)
A man who produced one of the earliest full recordings of the Beatles playing live said the experience had “changed his life”.

John Bloomfield, who was 15-years-old at the time, said he had gone “from boy to man… in that very instant” and the concert had been “something we’d never vaguely experienced”.

The show took place at Stowe boarding school in Buckinghamshire on April 4 1963, when the band played at the school’s theatre.

The recording was shared by the BBC almost exactly 60 years after it was made.

The show took place at Stowe boarding school in Buckinghamshire on April 4 1963 (PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, Mr Bloomfield, now in his 70s, said the event seemed “ridiculous in retrospect”.

“No one knew who the Beatles were at this school but they turned up and played an incredible concert and that was the beginning of the 60s as far as we were concerned – it was fabulous,” he said.

Mr Bloomfield added that he had been “very miffed” that the “unknown” musicians were taking away his own band’s performance slot on the night.

“This all seems so completely ridiculous in retrospect,” he said.

Describing the Beatles arrival at the school, he said had been expecting “something a bit more dramatic” after the world-famous rock stars made a low-key arrival at the venue.

“Them and their gear and their crew all arrived in two saloon cars. I was expecting a big bus or something – nope,” he said.

“Two Ford Zodiacs turned up and out of it came everything including their stage suits – it was a bit of a let down, I was expecting something a bit more dramatic.”

On the live concert he continued: “(I had) no clue about what was about to happen, and then the curtains went back and they started… I would say I grew up at that very instant.

“It sounds a bit of an exaggeration but I realised this was something from a different planet.

“It was something we’d never vaguely experienced… we were stunned.”

Part of the recording was played as part of the Front Row episode, during which the Beatles can be heard taking requests from boys in the audience.

The concert was organised by Mr Bloomfield’s fellow pupil David Moores, who had written to manager Brian Epstein.

The band had charged one hundred pounds, the equivalent of around £10,000 today.

Following the show the band members had met some of the school boys and had enjoyed a meal of chicken and chips, which they had reportedly “wolfed down”.

The full episode of Front Row is available on BBC Sounds.

