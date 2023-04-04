Sir David Attenborough warns we have a few short years left to fix natural world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Attenborough warns we have a few short years left to fix natural world

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough has warned that human beings have a “few short years” left to make a “choice” on how to recover the natural world (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir David Attenborough has warned that human beings have a "few short years" left to make a "choice" on how to recover the natural world (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir David Attenborough has warned that human beings have a “few short years” left to make a “choice” on how to recover the natural world.

The 96-year-old naturalist and broadcaster was speaking in a new documentary coming to BBC iPlayer about the people trying to combat the decline in nature as well as looking at the wildlife and habitats at risk in the UK.

Saving Our Wild Isles film crew on location at Lundy Island filming seals and seabirds aboard Obsession II. Diver and underwater camera operator Holly Tarplee prepares to swim with seals. (Laura Howard / Silverback Films)
The Saving Our Wild Isles film crew on location at Lundy Island filming seals and seabirds aboard Obsession II (Laura Howard/Silverback Films/PA)

In Saving Our Wild Isles, Sir David said: “In this film, we’ll meet inspiring people, young and old, who are working to restore the natural world and we will discover that we all need to urgently repair our relationship with the natural world.

“We now have a few short years during which we can still make a choice, where just enough remains of the natural world for it to recover. This starts and ends with us.”

He also said the UK is “one of the most nature-depleted countries” in the world as one quarter of mammals and one third of birds are at risk of extinction.

The film has been funded by charities WWF, the National Trust and the RSPB and has been produced by Silverback Films – the team behind many of the BBC’s landmark nature shows.

It follows Sir David’s latest documentary series, Wild Isles, which showcases the natural wonders of the UK and Ireland, and which comes to an end on Sunday.

The new film looks at how a Suffolk farm is increasing biodiversity by planting wildflowers and restoring ponds, the impact of fishing practices on a puffin raising their chick and how wildlife is being restored in the Cairngorms National Park.

A volunteer plants a downy willow tree in the Loch A'an basin, high in the Cairngorms mountains. ( Ben Cherry / Silverback Films)
A volunteer plants a downy willow tree in the Loch A'an basin, high in the mountains of the Cairngorms (Ben Cherry/Silverback Films/PA)

Outside the documentary, Sir David said: “Whilst it’s tempting to think of those on the frontline as the only ones who can make a difference, the truth is, every one of us, no matter where we live, can and must play a part in restoring nature to our isles.

“Never has it been more important to do this for ourselves and for our wildlife.”

Last month, the RSPB, WWF and the National Trust launched the Save Our Wild Isles campaign, urging everyone in society to come together to halt the destruction of UK nature and take urgent action to save it.

In a joint statement, Beccy Speight, RSPB chief executive, Tanya Steele, WWF chief executive and Hilary McGrady, National Trust director general, said: “The scale of the crisis facing UK nature demands that all of us, from all parts of society, take action.”

They added: “Incredible work is happening in every corner of the UK, but to turn the nature crisis around requires all of us to play our part.

“Inspired by the landmark Wild Isles series, we came together to bring to life and celebrate these stories in an effort to inspire more people, businesses and leaders to pick up the baton.”

An aerial view of Malham Cove and the surrounding landscape (Ben Cherry/Silverback Films/PA)

A spokesperson from the BBC has previously said the claim that the film was supposed to be a sixth episode of Wild Isles is “totally inaccurate”.

They added the programme was “always … a five-part series and does not shy away from environmental content”.

The WWF, the RSPB and the National Trust also called it a “complementary documentary” and a “separate film to the series”.

Before the announcement, The Guardian newspaper reported in March that the film was originally intended as part of the Wild Isles series, and that it had been pulled to avoid criticism from Tory politicians and right-wing newspapers due to it talking about controversial topics such as rewilding.

Saving Our Wild Isles will be on BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Sunday April 9.

