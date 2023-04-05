Bowie’s Aladdin Sane artwork ‘as powerful today as it was then’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bowie’s Aladdin Sane artwork ‘as powerful today as it was then’

By Press Association
People look at the Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London (James Manning/PA)
People look at the Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition at the Southbank Centre in London (James Manning/PA)

The curator of a new exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane has said the record’s artwork is “as powerful today as it was then”.

The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition has been curated by Chris Duffy, the son of photographer Brian Duffy – who worked with the late Bowie to create his highly recognisable lightning flash portrait.

Launching on April 6 at the Southbank Centre, the collection marks half a century since the 1973 release of the musician’s sixth studio album and will explore the creation of its famous cover art as well as hosting a line-up of live music and talks.

Asked if the image helped carve a path for gender-nonconformity in art, music photographer Chris told the PA news agency: “50 years on you can retrospectively read things into an image and of course with Aladdin Sane imagery is as powerful today as it was then.

“One never knows how something becomes, certainly in this instance, I would suggest a cultural icon.

“And there’s a lot of moving parts that come together for something to become unique. So I think people read into things. I think at the time David would have had different reasons why he put that imagery together and brought in other creatives to create that image.”

Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition
The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition has been curated by Chris Duffy (James Manning/PA)

He added that from the year of its release, the album cover really stood out amongst the others at the time due to its “striking” nature, but noted that it has continued to cause speculation.

“It’s an image that’s haunting, and I think it asked more questions than there are answers”, Chris said.

“There have been lots of dissertations on actually what it means, is it a Death Mask? There are lots of different interpretations.

“I’ve looked at it all my life and I never tire of it. It’s just something that resonates with everyone.

“Uniquely, I always said that I thought when David passes away that will be the image that becomes his legacy image and I think I’m probably pretty right on with that.”

Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition
(James Manning/PA)

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

Chris Duffy first met the Starman musician in 1973 when he was recording Aladdin Sane in London as his father was working with Bowie at the time.

He later had the opportunity to photograph Bowie alongside his father in 1980 for his 14th studio album Scary Monsters.

Reflecting on working with Bowie, Chris recalled how “aesthetic was everything” to the singer.

He said: “David understood the complete package. It wasn’t just the music, he had to hang that on, at that a character which evolved over different periods.

“From Ziggy to Thin White Duke, to the Lodger, Scary Monsters. So he fundamentally understood the power and importance of image.”

The exhibition, which is based in the Spirit Level at the Royal Festival Hall, will explore this idea of how Bowie continuously reinvented his image throughout his career and inspired his fans to do the same.

It will also look at the music scene of the early 1970s, when Bowie and Brian Duffy first met, and go on to chart the relationship that developed between the musician and photographer.

Chris added that he feels his father and Bowie “gelled” in a way in which the singer could express an idea and the photographer would “bring something unique to the party”.

Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition
The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition will run at the Southbank centre from April 6 to May 28 (James Manning/PA)

Also among the exhibition is behind-the-scenes information on how the lighting bolt make-up was created as well as other shots taken in the same session with Bowie’s angular face captured in many ways.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, a number of artists will pay tribute to Bowie and Aladdin Sane in the Royal Festival Hall on April 21.

The Nu Civilisation Orchestra will host the event, which will see Anna Calvi, Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, Tawiah, Roxanne Tataei and Lynks perform Bowie’s album in its entirety, including hits such as The Jean Genie, Drive In Saturday and Lady Grinning Soul.

The Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer will host two nights of club music in celebration of Bowie on April 21 and 22, with DJ collective Queer House Party and Afro-Caribbean-inspired Queer Bruk.

There will also be a number of talks and poetry events, with readings from the likes of Luke Kennard, Keith Jarrett, Golnoosh Nour and Mark Waldron, who are among 10 poets to have been commissioned to write a new poem inspired by a track from Aladdin Sane.

The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition will run at the Southbank centre from April 6 to May 28.

