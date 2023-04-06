Ken Bruce bringing PopMaster radio quiz to television on Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ken Bruce bringing PopMaster radio quiz to television on Channel 4

By Press Association
Scottish veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scottish veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ken Bruce’s long-running PopMaster quiz is being turned into a Channel 4 television programme after his departure from the BBC.

Hosted by the veteran presenter on Radio 2 for more than two decades, the segment is being adapted into a six-part series for More4.

The show will see two contestants asked 10 questions based on popular music from the 1950s to the present day.

The questions will cover a variety of genres and range from naming artists based on song titles or clips to identifying the year songs were hits.

Each episode winner will advance to the grand final where one will be crowned overall champion.

Bruce said: “After all these years we are finally bringing PopMaster to the telly where we’ll be challenging music lovers from around the country to not only recall a range of facts and stats about chart toppers and beyond over the decades, but to do so under the glare of studio lights and with the added pressure of television cameras.

“I can’t wait to get started – and find out whether I might have a face for TV after all.”

Bruce, 72, left the BBC in March after being at the corporation for more than 40 years, moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio.

Ken Bruce new radio show
Ken Bruce in the studio of his new show on Greatest Hits Radio (Jonathan Brady/PA)

His new radio show airs from 10am to 1pm and also features PopMaster, which Bruce took with him after trademarking the segment.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s head of features and daytime, said: “I feel like it has been my mission in life to bring PopMaster to the telly so I am beyond thrilled to announce that the wonderful Ken Bruce is bringing his iconic and much-loved format from radio to television, finding a home on More4.

“Fans will now be able to go from shouting answers at their speakers to shouting them at the screen. I can’t wait to play along!”

TV presenter Vernon Kay was chosen by the BBC to take over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot.

