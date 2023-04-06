[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Dickinson “has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal”, a spokesperson for the TV star has said.

The 81-year-old antiques dealer has presented the daytime auction show since it launched in 2006.

Following reports that Dickinson had plans to step down from his role, a spokesperson said: “David has no plans to retire from Dickinson’s Real Deal, a show he still very much enjoys making, and is hugely looking forward to working on the upcoming series later this month.”

David Dickinson (Yui Mok/PA)

Reports on Thursday suggested Dickinson was planning to leave the show after he finished filming an upcoming series in order to spend more time with his family.

Following the reports, a spokesperson for ITV said: “The current series of Dickinson’s Real Deal is in production and filming throughout spring and summer.

“No decisions have been made on future series beyond that. ”

While hosting Dickinson’s Real Deal, Dickinson has become known for his use of the phrase “real bobby dazzler”, which refers to a particularly good antique item.

The presenter, whose nickname is The Duke, titled his 2003 autobiography The Duke – What A Bobby Dazzler.

Before joining ITV, Dickinson hosted BBC One’s Bargain Hunt.

Dickinson appeared on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, which was won by Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole.

He also took part in the fifth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2005.