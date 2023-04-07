S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

By Press Association
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, his family and the pop group announced.

The singer, who weeks ago was confirmed to be part of an upcoming 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Hannah Spearritt when he left the seven-piece pop group in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

Paul Cattermole death
Presenters Jermaine Jenas (back left) and Alex Jones (back right) with (left to right) with Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara, of S Club 7 and actor Neil McDermott as the seven-piece group announced their come-back. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A year later, the seven-piece band disbanded before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

Cattermole later became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.

The band was also known for the BBC children TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7,  which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In 2018, Cattermole said he regretted “in a way” putting his Brit Award, which he won with his then-bandmates for best newcomer in 2000, up for sale online after struggling to find work due to a back injury.

He told ITV’s Loose Women he was hoping the eBay bidding, which reached more than £66,000, would be done “quietly”.

The singer said the halting of his pop career had made him consider applying for a job in a shop, and he was “cool with delivering pizza”.

Cattermole added that he wanted to appear on a reality TV show, but that “they just haven’t wanted me”.

SHOWBIZ Disney /S-club-7
Pop group S Club7 pictured together more than 20 years ago (William Conran/PA)

S Club 7 announced in February this year on BBC’s The One Show that they will open their 11-date tour on October 13 in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena with all original members.

Other dates include Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester as Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee were also announced to hit the stage again with the five other band members.

Paying tribute, television presenter and DJ Vernon Kay said Cattermole “always had time for a chat” and the news was “so very sad”.

Kay, who will take over Ken Bruce’s Radio 2 slot later this year, wrote on Twitter: “From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and (S Club) were always there.”

Broadcaster Lorraine Kelly wrote that she was “struck” during her interviews with Cattermole by “how gentle and shy” he was in person.

The 63-year-old host of ITV’s Lorraine chat show added she had been “looking forward” to the band’s reunion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing'
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented