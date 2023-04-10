Amanda Holden part of choir coaching line-up ahead of Coronation Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amanda Holden part of choir coaching line-up ahead of Coronation Concert

By Press Association
Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

Amanda Holden and Motsi Mabuse form part of a celebrity coaching line-up that will mentor a new choir ahead of their performance in front of the King and Queen Consort at the Coronation Concert next month.

A BBC programme will explore how the 300 singers were brought together from diverse backgrounds to perform at the event at Windsor Castle in May.

Mentoring the singers in the one-off documentary Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will be choirmaster Gareth Malone, Strictly Come Dancing judge Mabuse, Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Motsi Mabuse
Motsi Mabuse who will mentor singers on Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The corporation said the four celebrities will draw on “their individual areas of expertise” to “challenge and inspire the choirs to give a pitch-perfect performance”.

The Coronation Choir’s final group includes among others an all-deaf sign performance organisation, a traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly, Wales, Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead, Somerset.

The King and Queen Consort
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned in May (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The end of the documentary sees the choir meet at Windsor Castle to perform together for the first time ahead of the concert on Sunday May 7.

The event takes place the day after Charles and Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Other royal celebration programming by the corporation includes Stitching For Britain, in which The Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant looks at how manufacturers Kashket & Partners are providing parade uniforms for the coronation.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “The coronation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to mark history with an unparalleled breadth of programmes.

“We will have something to enthral all audiences, from the pageantry to the procession and the concert, and bring everyone together to celebrate and to share in the significance of the occasion.”

Sing For The King: The Search For The Coronation Choir will be on BBC One at 8pm on Friday May 5.

