Ryan Reynolds: ‘Insane’ that only one football club wins automatic promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Reynolds: ‘Insane’ that only one football club wins automatic promotion

By Press Association
Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds has described the fact that only one football club is automatically promoted from England’s Vanarama National League as ‘insane’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds has described the fact that only one football club is automatically promoted from England’s Vanarama National League as ‘insane’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ryan Reynolds has described the fact that only one football club is automatically promoted from England’s Vanarama National League as “insane”.

The Hollywood star, who co-owns Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, saw the Dragons take a massive step towards returning to the Football League by beating rivals Notts County 3-2 in an Easter Monday classic at the Racecourse Ground.

They need seven points from their final four games to clinch the National League title and finally see off County in a remarkable fifth-tier season which has seen both clubs reach 100 points.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch their team in action (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Only the champions, however, are automatically promoted, with the runners-up joining five other teams in the end-of-season play-offs to compete for one other promotion spot.

“It’s just insane to me in this league that only one goes up automatically,” Reynolds told BT Sport after Wrexham moved three points clear of Notts County with a game in hand.

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they’ve done is not only created drama unlike anything you’d ever see in a damn movie, but something that I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not only Wrexham but Notts County as well.”

Wrexham took the upper hand in the title race in dramatic fashion after falling behind to John Bostock’s spectacular free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy fired the Dragons into a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes remaining before Kyle Cameron headed County level.

Elliot Lee restored the home side’s lead but Wrexham were indebted to 40-year-old former England goalkeeper Ben Foster for saving Cedwyn Scott’s penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Reynolds said: “I don’t feel like I have a heart any more. I think I used all the beats I had left during that match.

“That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and indicative of all of you lifers who have watched and participated in this beautiful, torturous game.

“I’m used to working under extreme pressure but usually I have some kind of say in it and some control over it.

“I have nothing here. All I can do is watch and hope like everybody else.

“I am actually grateful in this moment that I didn’t care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive.

“It’s troubling how hooked I am. I don’t know how to quantify what just happened.

“I feel an immense sense of pride, the inner strength these guys have. It’s such a mental game and they rose to the occasion in every way.

“But also what makes it so special is how powerful and unique Notts County is. There’s a real story here.

“What they’ve done this season, losing their CEO Jason Turner (who died last month), and I have enormous respect for what they’ve built and everything they’ve done.

“It was a pressure cooker coming into this for both teams. But what both have achieved is historic on every level. I don’t think I have seen anything quite like that.”

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been widely praised for their investment and involvement in the club since completing a takeover deal two years ago.

The pair have raised the profile of the club and the city through fly-on-the-wall documentary Welcome To Wrexham, and have been honoured by the Welsh Government for helping to promote the Welsh language and culture.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds has described the fact that only one football club is automatically promoted from England’s Vanarama National League as ‘insane’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented