Met officers who shared Harvey Price messages found guilty of gross misconduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Met officers who shared Harvey Price messages found guilty of gross misconduct

By Press Association
The case involved eight serving and former Met Police officers (PA)
The case involved eight serving and former Met Police officers (PA)

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct over “discriminatory and offensive” messages they shared, including some which made fun of Katie Price’s disabled son.

The officers, seven men and one woman, were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic and disablist comments in a WhatsApp group called “Secret Squirrel Shit” between May 17, 2016 and June 26, 2018.

Legal chairman Christopher McKay described gross misconduct as a “breach of the standards of professional behaviour that is so serious as to justify dismissal”, during the fifth day of hearings at Palestra House in Southwark, central London, on Thursday.

He found each officer to have committed gross misconduct over their own messages, as well as by “failing to challenge or report” the conduct of others in the group.

Katie Price and son Harvey
Some of the messages targeted Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey (PA)

The hearing concerned former sergeant Luke Thomas, former acting sergeant Luke Allen, former Pc Kelsey Buchan, former Pc Carlo Francisco, former Pc Lee South, former Pc Darren Jenner, Pc Glynn Rees, and Officer B, who has been granted anonymity.

Their messages included derogatory comments about 20-year-old Mr Price, who suffers from Prader–Willi syndrome and autism, and about a junior female officer, known in the hearings as Officer A.

Mr McKay said Officer B, who can be named at the end of proceedings, posted an edited photograph of Mr Price in the chat with the caption: “You’ve heard of elf on a shelf, now get ready for Harvey Price eating Uncle Ben’s basmati rice after trying to read three blind mice on spice, saying ‘hello you c***.”

Mr McKay said: “The rhyme has a racist tone and refers to his disability – he is partially sighted.

“There is no need to refer to Uncle Ben’s rice unless pointing to the racial origins of Uncle Ben and Harvey Price being similar.

“The words ‘trying to read’ also highlight his disability.”

Social media stock
The officers shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr McKay said the post was a “significant breach of the standard of equality and diversity”, “inappropriate and offensive” to Mr Price, and constitutes “gross misconduct”.

The panel found the most senior-ranking officer in the group, Mr Thomas, “appears to have been one of the most active participants” in the WhatsApp group.

Mr Thomas, who resigned in February, mocked Mr Price’s weight in some messages, called Officer A “f****** ugly”, and joked that he should name his dog “Auschwitz”, “Adolf” or “Fred” or “Ian” after “my two favourite child sex killers”.

Mr McKay said: “Given his supervisory role as a sergeant, he failed to adequately supervise or guide his team in respect of conduct.

“His failings are extremely serious.

“He could and should have closed the WhatsApp group as soon as the highly inappropriate nature of the messages became apparent.

“Instead he became one of its main contributors. This was undoubtedly gross misconduct.”

Mr Jenner, who is “believed to be living abroad and has not participated in any way in these proceedings”, contributed to the conversation citing concentration camps.

Social media abuse
The officers mocked Katie Price’s son Harvey (Nick Ansell/PA).

Meanwhile, serving Pc Rees described an image of Mr Price riding a child’s train as “genius”, which the panel found to be “obviously sarcastic” and “making fun of him behaving in a childlike manner because of his disability”.

Mr Allen, who resigned in January and said he felt “ashamed” by his comments, posted a photograph of himself in the chat attempting to imitate Mr Price, with the caption: “Hello you c***”.

He also used inappropriate terms to describe mentally disabled people, made “offensive references to Germans and Nigerians”, and about “a victim of sexual assault”.

Ms Buchan, who resigned in March last year, called a colleague a “f****** rude little c***” who she described as “mugging me off in front of his mongy fanclub”.

Ms Buchan later “directly apologised” to Officer A for comments she had made about her, which her representative said “demonstrates not only remorse but insight into her behaviour”.

Mr Francisco, who was dismissed in July 2022, also made “offensive comments criticising Officer A’s appearance”.

The panel heard that Mr South, who was “one of the more active members” of the chat, said: “If any of this group got out my job would be f***** long ago.”

South also made several racist comments in the WhatsApp group, including referring to a black male as “it” and made a reference to “cotton picking” when talking about a black inspector.

Learning disability charity Mencap, where Mr Price is an ambassador, condemned the officers’ comments.

A spokesman for Mencap said: “It’s absolutely appalling that serving police officers have been found guilty of sharing abusive content about vulnerable people, the very same people they have a duty to protect.

“We stand alongside our ambassador Harvey and condemn their actions.”

The charity added that it hoped the disciplinary outcome would “serve as a warning to those who turn a blind eye, or worse partake in bullying”.

None of the officers attended the misconduct hearing on Thursday.

The outcome will be announced on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
The case involved eight serving and former Met Police officers (PA)
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
The case involved eight serving and former Met Police officers (PA)
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented