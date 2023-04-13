Bringing feminism into fashion: the legacy of ‘trailblazer’ Dame Mary Quant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Bringing feminism into fashion: the legacy of ‘trailblazer’ Dame Mary Quant

By Press Association
Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, centre, launching Royal Mail’s Design Classics stamps with an original 1959 mini on Carnaby Street, London (David Parry/PA)
Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, centre, launching Royal Mail’s Design Classics stamps with an original 1959 mini on Carnaby Street, London (David Parry/PA)

Dame Mary Quant, a fashion designer who defined the mod style of the Swinging Sixties, has died aged 93.

The Welsh designer – who was known for bringing mini skirts into the mainstream – died peacefully at her home in Surrey on Thursday morning, her family said.

She was “an absolute trailblazer”, fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell, author of Big Dress Energy, told the PA news agency.

“She was really about going outside of the social norms and using clothes as a form of self-expression, but in a very fun and free way.”

Mary Quant
Mary Quant has died aged 93 (Ian West/PA)

Forbes-Bell said: “She really revolutionised the way we see clothes now as a form of non-verbal communication – allowing your clothes to speak before you even open your mouth and you enter a room.

“All of her designs – they say something, they’re very impactful and powerful.”

– A mini revolution

While she did not invent the mini skirt, Dame Mary played a huge role in bringing it to the mainstream.

Born in London to Welsh parents in 1930, Dame Mary grew up in an age of austerity – but her designs were an antidote to this, championing fun, frivolity and women’s liberation. She set up her first store, Bazaar, on the King’s Road in London’s Chelsea in 1955, and her fashion and lifestyle empire only grew from there.

At the time, many of the fashion houses were helmed by men – and Dame Mary brought a fresh perspective, as a woman designing for other young women.

“If you look back, styles were more rigid – it was a way to be very uniform and fit into certain boxes and adhere to social norms,” Forbes-Bell said.

“She really used her designs to shatter those social norms – to show you don’t have to dress in a certain way to be seen as someone to take note of, you can experiment and have fun, but still be very chic and elegant.”

One of her biggest contributions was raising skirt hemlines, giving her designs a youthful feel.

Mary Quant designs
Dame Mary Quant’s designs helped bring mini skirts into the mainstream (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– She captured an era

Dame Mary’s legacy expands far beyond popularising mini skirts.

She became the voice of the younger generation, who wanted to break out of the age of austerity and into the Swinging Sixties.

Dame Mary knew her audience – one of her ad campaigns was entitled Youthquake, showing just who she wanted to dress. She ended up trademarking the daisy symbol, which signified youthfulness and fun.

She also worked to make fashion more inclusive and accessible to a wider range of people.

As well as her eponymous high-fashion label, in 1963 she launched a cheaper diffusion line, called Ginger Group. With this, she pioneered new methods of production to make her designs cheaper and more widely available for the average woman.

On top of this, she sold sewing patterns (known as Butterick patterns) so home dressmakers could recreate her clothes with their own materials for a fraction of the price.

Forbes-Bell said this way of designing became a blueprint for the fashion industry today.

“We’re really seeing the movement of people not wanting to be dictated to, and we’re seeing that kind of ‘trickle-up’ fashion and we can say it started with designers like Mary Quant… By being accessible and being influenced by the everyday people,” she said.

Mary Quant
Quant accepted her OBE in a mini skirt in 1966 (PA)

– Bringing feminism into fashion

In the late Sixties and early Seventies, the women’s liberation movement exploded into the mainstream, and with it came various social shifts.

Things were increasingly opening up to women in the UK – the Pill became available and society’s expectations of how women should dress were also changing.

Dame Mary’s designs were a way for women to express their independence – she famously liked shorter hemlines because they made it easier to run to the bus. Hers were not clothes made to restrict the wearer, but to give them more freedom – Dame Mary favoured a stretchy, wearable jersey material for many of her designs.

She was also ahead of the curve in terms of androgynous dressing and constantly played with masculine tailoring. By designing mini skirts as well as more tailored suits, Dame Mary showed that women did not have to express themselves in a singular way.

Mary Quant with models
She became a blueprint for the modern lifestyle brand (PA)

– A template for the modern lifestyle brand

Today, fashion brands rarely do just one thing – and Dame Mary was an early adopter, expanding hers to include everything from cosmetics and tights to underwear and home furnishings.

Dame Mary’s style was instantly recognisable and easily translated to other products, making her the true template for the modern lifestyle brand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
2
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
3
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
4
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
5
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
6
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections
7
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced
8
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…
9
James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath.
Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits…
10
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4

More from The Courier

m90 crash
Drivers face delays on the M90 in Dunfermline as crash blocks road
Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, centre, launching Royal Mail’s Design Classics stamps with an original 1959 mini on Carnaby Street, London (David Parry/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Fake fags and 5am 'nagging' strop
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
Workers have complained about the living conditions at Mains of Errol. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire farm gives assurances over migrant workforce treatment
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
Gayle Culross of Let The Fun Be Gin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Las Vegas 'high roller' inspired Angus woman to build mobile bar
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Humza Yousaf broke his silence over the SNP's motorhome controversy. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf breaks silence over SNP’s £100k Fife motorhome controversy
3
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
The price of swimming in Perth and Kinross is set to rise. Image: Live Active Leisure.
In full: List of Perth and Kinross leisure fees as costs rise by up…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented