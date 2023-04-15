Until Deborah James took her last breath I thought she would live, says mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Until Deborah James took her last breath I thought she would live, says mother

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James died aged 40 in June last year (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Dame Deborah James died aged 40 in June last year (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

The mother of Dame Deborah James said “until the minute” the late campaigner “took her last breath” she thought her daughter would survive.

By the time Dame Deborah died aged 40 last June, she had raised millions of pounds for Cancer Research UK and was credited with raising awareness of bowel cancer by the NHS.

On Monday, a new BBC documentary, Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words, will show intimate footage right up to the final weeks of her life.

Heather James told Saturday’s The Daily Telegraph: “To me, Deborah was invincible… Until the minute she took her last breath, I still thought she would survive.

“We never thought she would die. If we’d have known she was going to die at the end of five years, we wouldn’t have had such an enjoyable time. She deteriorated in front of our eyes, but I never prepared for the end.”

Dame Deborah was diagnosed in 2016 and kept her million Instagram followers up to date with her treatment through candid posts, which won praise from the public and media alike, about her progress and diagnosis.

The presenter of You, Me And The Big C – who started the BBC podcast alongside Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland – also started the Bowelbabe fund, which has subsequently raised more than £11.3 million for cancer research.

Heather said her daughter’s “legacy” is “sad” for her as she tries to “continue” raising bowel cancer awareness.

She is set to launch this year’s No Butts campaign next week on Lorraine, the newspaper said.

Dame Deborah twice ran the awareness weeks with the ITV talk show around the month of May.

After the mother-of-two’s death, the NHS said 170,500 people were referred for checks for suspected lower gastro-intestinal cancers between the months of May and July 2022.

This was up by more than 30,000 compared with the same period in 2021 and nearly 80,000 higher than the same period in 2020.

Dame Deborah’s widower, Sebastien Bowen, has been given the family’s “blessing” to find someone else “when he “feels ready”, Heather also said.

She added: “Deborah would be a hard act to follow but he has our blessing because Deborah wanted him to move on, we want him to move on.”

