Composer speaks of pride in writing music for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Composer speaks of pride in writing music for coronation

By Press Association
Sarah Class (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sarah Class (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Brit and Emmy-nominated composer has been commissioned by the King to write music for his coronation.

Sarah Class, who has composed musical scores for Sir David Attenborough’s natural world programmes and National Geographic documentaries, was personally invited by Charles to write music for the coronation.

She spoke of her pride in attending the coronation and that in Charles, the country has a monarch who is as passionate about the environment as she is.

“I feel very honoured and privileged and excited to be part of it,” she said.

Sarah Class (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sarah Class praised the King’s commitment to the environment (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I think for me, it’s not just a contribution, I just feel so happy that I’m lending my support through my music and that is the ultimate for me.

“I love the fact that we have somebody in this position, who has these values about the planet who cares about the environment and our biodiversity.

“It’s something that’s very important to me and it’s crucial at the moment that all of these issues are looked at, and to have somebody in that position is so special and valuable.”

She first came to the attention of the then-prince of Wales after writing to him and mentioning his visit to her school when she was a child and then detailing her work with music and the environment.

Charles wrote back and asked her write music for the Cop26 Climate Change summit in Glasgow, which she did with her song Rhythm Of The Earth – Terra Carta theme.

The Bristol-based artist is an accomplished musician and songwriter and her music is known for its rich, atmospheric soundscapes and emotional depth.

She grew up on the Isle of Wight and nature and music are her two passions, which she now combines in her professional work.

Sarah Class's work is often nature-themed (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sarah Class’s work is often nature-themed (Ben Birchall/PA)

In 2010, she founded the Aurora Orchestra, which is dedicated to promoting classical music and protecting the planet.

She has received Emmy nominations for her work on the BBC Series Madagascar and Sir David Attenborough’s Africa series.

Following the premiere of Rhythm Of The Earth – Terra Carta at Cop26, Ms Class has been commissioned by Charles to create one of 12 new works of music to be performed in Westminster Abbey.

She has worked with lyricist Grahame Davies to write the score being performed by opera singer Pretty Yende.

“When I first heard about it, I was extremely inspired,” she said.

“I feel very honoured and privileged of course.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, how can I just create the most beautiful piece of music I’ve ever written?

King Charles III Coronation
The Cosmati pavement, a mosaic containing marble, stone, glass and metal that dates to the 13th century is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the coronation (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“It’s got to be absolutely amazing, so I just started getting inspired very quickly with it and I just started writing pretty much the day after I heard I was going to be one of the composers chosen to write the music for coronation.

“When I knew I was going to be writing for Pretty Yende, I just knew that what I wanted to portray was something very emotive, very cinematic and something really moving.

“I was really feeling that I wanted to do something on the level of something like Dvorak’s Song To The Moon, something so beautiful and uplifting.

“I really hope that I’ve captured that.”

Sarah Class has composed music for the coronation (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sarah Class has composed music for the coronation (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Class said she hoped people would feel inspired when hearing her music that despite all the current difficulties in the world things would get better.

“My belief is that we will get through those times, and we will come to some more peace,” she said.

“Maybe not tomorrow, but they’re going to come and that that we’re going to feel better.

“I think I’d love people to feel hope and in the knowledge that everything’s going to be OK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented