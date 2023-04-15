Artists speak of joy behind new music for King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Artists speak of joy behind new music for King’s coronation

By Press Association
The King (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The King (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The artists who have crafted the new music that will be played at the King’s coronation have spoken of the joy behind their creations.

An anthem written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a “jubilant and uplifting” coronation march created by Patrick Doyle are among the 12 new compositions for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said he has already played a version of his piece – Make A Joyful Noise, A Coronation Anthem – to Charles but he remained tightlipped about the royal response he received.

He said: “I had the good fortune to discuss the text with His Majesty The King.

Coronation anthem
 Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We discussed the writings of Solomon and I suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its message of ‘Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King’. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the coronation service.

“I played, and tried to sing, my early score for the King a few weeks ago.

“I have composed a short opening and closing fanfare, which will be played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force.

“The anthem is scored for the wonderful Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Orchestra.”

Charles has personally selected the musical programme for the ceremony, which has been designed to showcase a range of talent and styles from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

A short overture composed by Judith Weir will be the first performance by the Coronation Orchestra.

It features horns, “an instrument historically associated in music and art with nobility”, and “the optimistic rising scales of the music suggest renewal and hope for the future”, she said.

The coronation will feature six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission, specially composed for the occasion by British composers whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

Paul Mealor
Paul Mealor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Paul Mealor’s composition – Coronation Kyrie – which is to be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Westminster Abbey Choir, is set to be the first Welsh language performance at a coronation.

Mr Mealor, who described it as “a meditative, introspective” piece, said: “I was inspired by the great Welsh tunes – Aberystwyth, Cwm Rhondda, Ar Lan Y Mor – and the composition is coloured by the harmonies of these songs.

“It is a cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love and friendship.”

A new arrangement has been crafted for the Welsh folk song by Sir Karl Jenkins, Tros y Garreg (Crossing The Stone). It will be played by the Coronation Orchestra and the Royal Harpist Alis Huws.

South African soprano Pretty Yende will bring a work by classical and film composer Sarah Class called Sacred Fire to life for the coronation.

London stock
Westminster Abbey (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Of the piece, Ms Class said: “Above all, the song is a celebration of love, faith and unity, both lyrics and music reflecting the sacred flame of the soul, ever present within all beings and all things.”

A trio of composers – Nigel Hess, Roderick Williams and Shirley J Thompson – have created a new work based on one of Charles’s favourite hymns, Be Thou My Vision – Triptych For Orchestra.

Iain Farrington is hoping his celebratory piece for the organ commission – Voices Of The World – will “get people’s toes tapping” as it is a diverse mix that has a “joyful, jazzy and dance-like character”.

A two-part composition, Alleluia (O Clap Your Hands) and Alleluia (O Sing Praises), has been commissioned from award-winning TV and film composer Debbie Wiseman and will also be played at the ceremony.

Artist Roxanna Panufnik said the music in her work – Coronation Sanctus – “quickly builds and finishes ecstatically, with organ fanfares and flamboyantly colourful harmonies”.

Composer Tarik O’Regan predicted that his work would be a reflective moment during the service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented