Dame Deborah James celebrated with return of Lorraine’s No Butts campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Deborah James celebrated with return of Lorraine’s No Butts campaign

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC)
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC)

The life and legacy of Dame Deborah James will continue to be celebrated with the return of the No Butts campaign with Lorraine Kelly.

Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, died last year at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

In honour of the late campaigner, who was one of the original presenters of the You, Me And The Big C podcast, the return of Dame Deborah’s No Butts campaign for a third year was announced on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday.

The initiative, which was first spearheaded by Dame Deborah and 63-year-old host Kelly in 2021, strives to raise awareness of bowel cancer and the symptoms of the disease in support of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, along with the original goal of raising awareness, the campaign will also celebrate the life of Dame Deborah.

As part of the campaign launch, Monday morning’s episode of Lorraine saw Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke surprise Dame Deborah’s mother, Heather James, with a special dance to honour her daughter.

The show also ended with a ‘Dance for Debs’, which saw presenters Dr Amir Khan, Dr Anisha Patel, Dr Hilary Jones, Ria Hebden, Mark Heyes and Claer Barrett, as well as Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Tyler West, dance in Dame Deborah’s memory.

Alongside Ms James, Dame Deborah’s sister Sarah Wieczorek also featured on the show and the family spoke about Dame Deboah’s lasting legacy and the return of the No Butts campaign.

Ms James said: “I think she’d love it, how great that No Butts is back again.

“Bittersweet because I was here last year with Deborah watching on the TV because she was too poorly, and I said to her, ‘You’ll do it next year’ but that wasn’t to be.”

Meanwhile, Ms Wieczorek said: “I miss her sparkle, whatever you did with her, whether it was going for a run, a takeout on a Friday night, a movie, getting the paddling pool out, friends over for dinner, there was always a sparkle she added to it. The ability to make the normal a little bit different.

“People often come up to me and say, ‘It must be really hard to talk about it’, but it’s kind of been like therapy.

“The fact that Deborah was so open about it, we haven’t had to explain a lot of the hard stuff, she’s done that for us.

“She’s left us a real privilege of a legacy of something to talk about.”

To which Ms James added: “To keep her memory alive, she loved life so much.

“How wonderful that people can now talk about poo, if only we had that Deborah 10 years ago, perhaps Deborah wouldn’t have died.

“What a legacy, with No Butts that’s the awareness we need.”

Speaking about the campaign, Kelly said: “This is a very important year for No Butts as we recognise and celebrate the life of our friend and supporter of the campaign, Dame Deborah James.

“Every year No Butts comes to life with the help of our Lorraine family, friends and supporters, and in honour of Deborah and all of the work she has done for bowel cancer, we want to make this year the biggest year yet.”

Lorraine’s No Butts campaign will continue throughout the week from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented