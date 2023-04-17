Abba star says avatars are ‘the future’ as Voyage welcomes millionth customer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abba star says avatars are ‘the future’ as Voyage welcomes millionth customer

By Press Association
Josie Felix, the one millionth customer at ABBA Voyage, (second left) with sister Emily (hidden, father Sunny (centre) and mother Jeney (left), as she meets Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA, at the ABBA Arena in London. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.
Josie Felix, the one millionth customer at ABBA Voyage, (second left) with sister Emily (hidden, father Sunny (centre) and mother Jeney (left), as she meets Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA, at the ABBA Arena in London. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023.

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus said he “could never have dreamt” the group’s Voyage show would reach so many people in under a year as he met the one millionth customer.

Competition winner Josie Felix, 20, was treated to a surprise meet and greet with Ulvaeus on Monday as the show – which sees digital versions of Abba’s members performing with a 10-piece live band – hit the million mark in just 11 months.

Ms Felix described the surprise as “quite extraordinary” while Ulvaeus said that, while he was initially nervous about the show, he “knew it was working” once he saw it with an audience.

ABBA Voyage
Josie Felix, the one millionth customer at Abba Voyage, meets Bjorn Ulvaeus (Yui Mok/PA)

“I could never have dreamt it would be a million before the end of one year,” he said.

“That means it’s been almost choc-a-block full every night which is fabulous.

“It’s been a long project, I was nervous up until the first preview with an audience. But then when I saw it with an audience I knew it was working.”

People with tickets for Monday were encouraged to nominate themselves or someone else to be the millionth customer, with Ms Felix the eventual winner.

She said: “It feels amazing, didn’t think it would happen but it did.

“I’m looking forward to Fernando, Dancing Queen, Voulez-Vouz, all of them really.

“They said there’d be a surprise but I didn’t think it’d be this big, this is quite extraordinary.”

ABBA Voyage
Bjorn Ulvaeus at the Abba Arena in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Ulvaeus meanwhile said he believes the technology that makes the show possible offers a glimpse into the future.

“Having lived with the technology and with the project for over five years it has kind of become like, well yes, that’s how the future looks, that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.

“Copies of ourselves, avatars, will go on living after we are dead, and that’s the way of the future.”

