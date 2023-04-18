Children will have ‘coronation moment’ by adding artwork to giant King portrait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Children will have ‘coronation moment’ by adding artwork to giant King portrait

By Press Association
Artist Sam Barnett is running the Royally Big Portrait project (BBC Children In Need)
Artist Sam Barnett is running the Royally Big Portrait project (BBC Children In Need)

Children across the country will become part of the coronation’s “national moment” by drawing hundreds of thousands of individual artworks of the King to form a giant digital portrait.

BBC Children In Need requires more than 5,000 contributions to achieve a Guinness World Records title for the most online contributions to a digital artwork for its the Royally Big Portrait project.

Artist Sam Barnett, who has been commissioned by the charity to create the portrait, told the PA news agency the idea is about helping children feel “awe and wonder” at something they have created.

He added: “If you can make a kid feel like they’ve broken a record, they are history makers, they’re part of this national moment.”

Mr Barnett said Charles’s portrait will later be displayed at digital exhibition space Outernet London by scanning children’s pictures that are submitted on the Children In Need website and then slotting them into another artwork of the King’s face.

Visitors will be able to locate their individual drawing within the portrait using iPads and see their personal contribution on wraparound screens in the space’s Now Building near Tottenham Court Road.

Explaining how the portraits are digitised, Mr Barnett said: “So now you’ve got to project a kid’s scrunched-up piece of paper drawing, (as) it needs to be four storeys high at high resolution and look magnificent.”

He added that using “artificial intelligence” the image is extracted, cleaned, scaled digitally and then matched within the portrait to an appropriate part as new images continue to come in.

Sam Barnett drawing a portrait of Charles.
Sam Barnett drawing a portrait of Charles (BBC Children In Need/PA)

The project has already received hundreds of portraits including one with the King in an elaborate crown, Charles with a big head and riding a small donkey and other portraits featuring “outrageous” colour.

Mr Barnett added: “I’m getting these random messages (from) people I never met, never heard of, just about how that brought them closeness as a family (because) they’re doing new things with their kids.”

The former venture capitalist, who used to own a technology company, helped organise the world’s largest-ever art lesson which broke the Guinness World Record after more than 40,000 people attended.

Now a full-time artist, Mr Barnett also said his new project has worked with education company Twinkl to create a lesson plan for teachers about the monarchy to make it easier for schools to contribute to the artwork.

He added: “I want to make it (clear to) everybody you don’t need stuff, you don’t need skill, you don’t need to feel like you can draw. Anyone can do it. Just follow along with daft old me. I’ll help you along.”

The National Portrait Gallery, which is reopening in June, will also share portraits of monarchs throughout history from its collection to help inspire all those taking part.

Visitors to Outernet London will also have the opportunity to contribute to the final portrait by taking part live between May 1 and 8.

The final portrait will be auctioned by Christie’s at The Outernet during a special event on May 4, with proceeds going to BBC Children In Need.

Explaining how it will look, Mr Barnett said: “All the kids’ portraits are involved, you can zoom in and see all the kids’ portraits, and it will live on … a frame on the wall.”

Physical prints of the artwork will also be available through the charity’s website as it raises funds to support the lives of vulnerable children and young people in the UK who have been affected by food insecurity.

Submissions for the Royally Big Portrait project close on Friday April 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn - and has his say on…
Artist Sam Barnett is running the Royally Big Portrait project (BBC Children In Need)
Tuesday court round-up — Neighbour 'niggles' and battling brothers
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
UK Labour deputy targets SNP's Dundee fortress
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2
Inverkeithing High School plans
How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented