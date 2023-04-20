William thanks Lorraine Kelly for her campaign in memory of Dame Deborah James

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William thanks Lorraine Kelly for her campaign in memory of Dame Deborah James

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales has sent a ‘big thank you’ to ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly for her ongoing No Butts campaign in memory of Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
The Prince of Wales has sent a “big thank you” to ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly for her ongoing No Butts campaign in memory of Dame Deborah James

Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, died last year at the age of 40, five years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She initially spearheaded the campaign alongside Kelly in 2021, raising awareness of the disease in support of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month in April.

In a video posted on the Kensington Palace Twitter account and shown on Lorraine’s morning programme, William said: “Just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you are doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your No Butts campaign.”

The prince visited Dame Deborah, a podcaster and campaigner, at her family home shortly before her death to present her with her damehood and they shared afternoon tea and champagne.

Referring to the visit, he said: “As you know, I got to meet Dame Deborah so I know how important this was to her.

“Forty-six thousand people in the UK get diagnosed each year with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.

“So if you are watching this, please take a second to listen and learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer. It could save your life.”

WW programme
Lorraine Kelly has relaunched the No Butts campaign for 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Earlier this week, Kelly relaunched the No Butts campaign for 2023 with an episode in which Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke surprised Dame Deborah’s mother, Heather James, with a dance in honour of her daughter.

Alongside Ms James, Dame Deborah’s sister, Sarah Wieczorek, also featured on the show and the family spoke about Dame Deborah’s lasting legacy.

Thursday’s show also featured an appearance from BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who underwent treatment for bowel cancer in 2021 and uses a stoma bag.

By the time Dame Deborah died last June, she had raised millions of pounds for Cancer Research UK and was credited with raising awareness of bowel cancer by the NHS.

The total from her online appeal has since risen to more than £10 million.

