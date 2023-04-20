Veterans emotional as Falklands art installation unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veterans emotional as Falklands art installation unveiled

By Press Association
A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Veterans of the Falklands war have described the emotional memories brought back at the unveiling of 258 silhouetted figures created to remember those who died in the campaign more than 40 years ago.

The art installation, Standing With Giants, has been installed in the parade ground at Fort Nelson overlooking Portsmouth, Hampshire, where many of the Royal Navy ships set sail for the 1982 war.

The exhibition, created using recycled materials, has been set up by Oxfordshire artist Dan Barton with local volunteers, who has previously held installations at Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire, and at the Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln as well as in the Falklands.

Standing With Giants art installation
Falklands veterans Barrie Jones (left) and Andy Gatherer place a scarf over three silhouettes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The silhouettes represent the 255 military personnel and three civilians killed in the conflict.

Barrie Jones, 63, from Portsmouth, who served as a leading radio operator LRO(G) on HMS Intrepid, told the PA news agency: “I am absolutely stunned.

“The emotion it brings out, I was expecting something special, the moment you come round the corner, see the poppies, everything, it’s just absolutely brilliant.

“A very, very fitting tribute to those who never came back.”

Mr Jones placed a scarf, knitted especially for veterans and families, on one of the silhouettes before taking a moment to remember those who died.

He said: “The scarves mean the world to us, the one I placed on the silhouette was as a tribute for them all. It’s very, very emotional.”

Dan Barton, creator of Standing with Giants
Dan Barton, creator of Standing with Giants, stands next to a silhouette (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Artist Mr Barton said: “It’s a really meaningful thing to do this, it gives people a place to come and reflect and grieve. The last thing they say before they leave is ‘Thank you’.”

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the amazing reactions from veterans and families of the fallen who have visited our installations. The installations seem to connect with people and evoke emotion.

“Our ethos is to value life, to understand and appreciate why we have our freedom, and to remember and pay tribute to those who have fallen so we can live the lives we have today – Standing With Giants is a great way of using art to do this.”

Lizzie Puddick, public engagement manager at Fort Nelson, which is home to the Royal Armouries’ national collection of artillery and historic cannon, said: “We are honoured to host this art installation and think it will be a striking reminder of how many lives were lost in the Falklands conflict.”

She added: “The art installation is particularly pertinent to the Portsmouth area, which played such a significant role in the Falklands conflict and will offer people the opportunity to pay their respects to those who were lost, and consider the impact of the war on the lives of all the service personnel and civilians caught up in it.”

