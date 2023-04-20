‘An honest, noble and humble man’ – well-wishers pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘An honest, noble and humble man’ – well-wishers pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

By Press Association
Well-wishers at the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)
Well-wishers at the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

Well-wishers turned out from as far away as Chester to pay their respects to Paul O’Grady as his coffin moved through the Kent village where he made his home.

Thousands lined the streets of Aldington, Kent, to see the coffin of the comedian and TV stalwart as it moved from his home to the church where his funeral is taking place in nearby Bonnington.

Four dogs from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home- cavapoochon Barney, chihuahua Betty, Labrador Elsie and shih tzu cross Digby – also watched the procession pass through.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Well-wishers at the Walnut Tree pub in Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

Rebecca MacIver, centre manager of Battersea, told PA: “Obviously it has just been a huge shock as Paul was a huge part of our family. We had been working with him for more than a decade. We felt it was incredibly important to be here with some of our dogs to pay our respects. 

“I met Paul. He was just such a warm, kind and genuine person. He met Barney and Betty. There was absolutely no difference with Paul when the cameras were rolling and when they were off. 

“Paul just found the joy in what we do and we were always laughing and joking with him. It has been really overwhelming to be here, seeing that so many people and dogs have come to honour Paul because he looked after us so well. It is very special to be a part of it.”

One woman, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency she had travelled from Chester on Wednesday with her two half-poodles Gertrude and Theodore and stayed in a hotel overnight to be there to watch the procession.

Paul O’Grady funeral cortege
The funeral cortege of Paul O’Grady travels through the village of Aldington, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “I am from Liverpool and all my life I never got to see him for different reasons.

“I was supposed to go and see him soon but sadly he died before I was ever able to see him.

“I think he was just a lovely guy. He was such a wonderful person and I have followed him all my life.

“I waited and waited to go and see him but I waited too long. I decided I would seize the day so I didn’t have any more regrets.

“Being here is about feeling confident and strong because he was that person. When my daughter said she couldn’t get the time off work to go I thought: ‘I am going anyway.’

Retired nursery nurse Bridget Baker, 69, told PA: “He was a good person. You could always have a laugh with him. Everything was funny.

“He was always just genuine. I knew him a bit – he was just a lovely, friendly guy.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch the procession (Yui Mok/PA)

Gina Kearney, 76, who has lived in the village for 47 years, told PA: “I met him last year at the dog show. He was very friendly and bubbly.

“I would see him in Tesco and Waitrose and walking through the village, he would wave to you like he was your neighbour.”

Chris Healy, 73, explained how she had met O’Grady at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern 40 years ago when he was performing as Lily Savage.

She travelled from West Malling in Kent to see the procession and told PA: “He was brilliant. He was up on the stage and I was laughing with him.

“I hope the funeral will achieve a lot for Battersea Cats & Dogs Home because he was so dedicated to them.”

Paul O’Grady funeral
Wellwishers at the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington (Yui Mok/PA)

Carole Ross, 74, who used to work with children with special needs and travelled from nearby Ashford, told PA: “I am here to pay tribute to an honest, noble and humble man that has touched a lot of hearts.

“I didn’t know him, I have just followed him for many years. It shows that so many people have turned out. He touched people.

“He chose a very good village, a private village which gave him his privacy where many others would not have done.”

Joyce Hughes, 79, and her daughter Tina Larkin, 59, told PA: “He was really nice and friendly. He was a very nice man and would talk to everyone.

“He was so popular, especially with the children. He was just warm and did a lot for the village.”

