Andrew Flintoff has to recover before Top Gear filming continues, BBC boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew Flintoff has to recover before Top Gear filming continues, BBC boss says

By Press Association
Top Gear presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Top Gear presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A BBC executive has said returning to filming Top Gear would be “really inappropriate” as Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff continues to recover from his accident.

The 45-year-old presenter was involved in incident at the Top Gear test track last year in December while filming the motoring TV programme at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

In March, the corporation announced that “under the circumstances” they feel “it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time” following an internal investigation into the accident.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) event on Thursday, chief content officer at the BBC, Charlotte Moore, was asked if the corporation is committed to Top Gear returning.

Ms Moore said: “My priority at the moment is supporting Freddie through his recovery so I think it would be really inappropriate for us to resume filming now.

“I think when we get to the point where he feels ready … and we’ll get to thinking about getting him back.”

She added: “I think we’ve got to talk about what Freddie wants to do. When someone’s in recovery, I don’t think we would push that … I think that would be really inappropriate, I wouldn’t be happy.

“I think you’ve got to be really human about this and do the right thing.”

A statement from the BBC earlier this year said that there will be a health and safety review of the show, “in line with our procedures” following the accident involving the former cricketer on December 13.

The PA news agency understands that a decision about resuming filming will be made later in the year.

Ms Moore was also asked about whether Richard Sharp will continue as chairman of the BBC and replied: “So Richard … continues to be chairman of the board and he’s doing a really good job, business as usual. He’s really supportive of what we’re doing.”

BBC chairman post
BBC chairman Richard Sharp (DCMS/PA)

Mr Sharp is facing pressure to resign amid an ongoing review after it emerged he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

On whether the BBC chairman should not be directly chosen by the Prime Minister, Ms Moore said the decision was “for the Government”.

She added: “I think there’s lots of arguments that you could argue on all sides about that (and) what is the best, and I’m sure it will be debated in the future.”

An investigation is being launched into the circumstances surrounding Mr Sharp’s appointment, which was already controversial following donations he had previously made to the Conservative Party.

The chairman can only be removed from the post by the Government – not the BBC – and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to defend the former Goldman Sachs banker, citing the ongoing investigation.

Elsewhere, Ms Moore said an independent review of the BBC’s social media guidance for freelancers has to be “proportionate” following an impartiality row in which Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker was temporarily taken off-air.

The review was launched after the former England footballer’s use of social media in March led to his suspension and staff walked out from other programmes that caused a reduction in BBC Sport output.

Ms Moore added: “It was fascinating, actually… how much this sort of got everybody thinking about both the importance of impartiality, how that cannot be pitted against freedom of expression, those two things are absolutely the cornerstone of the BBC Charter.

“I think it revealed that this is a topic that everybody, across all media, (and in the UK and elsewhere is involved and) this is a really timely, relevant subject, because social media, and people’s use of social media, is changing and so we’ve all got to adapt with it.”

Lineker had posted a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Major retail development at BCA site in Kinross Picture shows; BCA site Kinross . Kinross . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/04/2023
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Maddie, a Shar Pei.
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Estate agent Rosie Fraser in her new Broughty Ferry office.
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Top Gear presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Gayle meets cute kittens at the upgraded Cats Protection Centre in Arbroath. Picture by Paul Reid.
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
CR0042292, Sheanne Mulholland, Broughty Ferry. Regal Cinema Demolition Picture shows; Workers at the Regal Cinema on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry which is to be demolished, despite what appeared to be workmen replacing the roof today Wednesdayday 19th April, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College.
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Scott McGill and Ian Murray
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Glasgow High Court
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented