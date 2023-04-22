Prince of Wales congratulates Hollywood-backed Wrexham on Football League return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales congratulates Hollywood-backed Wrexham on Football League return

By Press Association
Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Prince of Wales has congratulated Wrexham on getting promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the club, were among a 10,162 crowd watching the Welsh side secure the National League title on Saturday by beating Boreham Wood 3-1.

In a personal message after the match, William, who is president of the FA, said: “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W”

Deadpool star Reynolds said the victory showed exactly why they bought the club, while It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney said the experience had been the “honour” of his life.

Wrexham players were seen spraying champagne and singing in the changing room after the match in celebration.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by fellow actor Paul Rudd in their executive seating area as they celebrated Wrexham’s title and promotion.

The co-owners went on to the pitch after the match to hug the players and hold the trophy.

Reynolds told BT Sport: “I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless.

“One thing that’s running through my head over-and-over again is people said at the beginning: ‘why Wrexham, why Wrexham?’ this is exactly why Wrexham.

“What’s happening right now is why.”

McElhenney, speaking about the crowd, said: “I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important to us.

“I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration and for us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honour of my life.”

Ant-Man star Rudd was seen drinking beer and singing songs with fans at the Turf next to the town’s Racecourse Ground before the match.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice”.

Wrexham v Boreham Wood – Vanarama National League – The Racecourse Ground
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated the victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including Super Paul Mullin and Allez Allez Allez at the pub as he shared drinks with fans.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional football team in the world.

The club spent 15 consecutive seasons in the National League – the fifth division of the English football system- but will be playing in League Two next season.

