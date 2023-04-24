Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Queen wanted coronation dress to reflect emblems from across the globe

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress on display at ‘Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation’ at Windsor Castle last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress on display at ‘Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation’ at Windsor Castle last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen Elizabeth II was adamant her historic 1953 coronation dress should represent countries from around the world over which she reigned.

The richly embroidered satin dress, created by British couturier Sir Norman Hartnell, is regarded as one of the most important examples of 20th century design.

It features a lattice-work effect with an iconographic scheme of floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel-coloured silks.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The satin dress, created by Sir Norman Hartnell, is regarded as one of the most important examples of 20th century design (Aaron Chown/PA)

The embroideries are arranged in three scalloped, graduated tiers bordered with alternating lines of gold bugle beads, diamantes and pearls.

Sir Norman said the Queen made clear she was unwilling to wear a gown bearing the emblems of all four British nations without those of the dominions where she was also monarch.

The design process began in October 1952, after Sir Norman was personally asked by the monarch, having previously designed her wedding dress almost exactly five years before.

He produced a total of nine sketches, with the Queen selecting the eighth but requesting that more colour be added rather than just silver embroidery.

Writing in his autobiography, Sir Norman said he had spent many days in seclusion in Windsor Forest coming up with the ideas.

“Altogether, I created nine differing designs which began in almost severe simplicity and proceeded towards elaboration,” he wrote.

Queen’s Coronation exhibition
The Coronation dress (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

“I liked the last one best, but naturally did not express my opinion when I submitted these paintings to Her Majesty.”

Sir Norman later recounted how he had researched the four flowers of the United Kingdom; the Tudor rose for England, the thistle for Scotland and the Irish shamrock, but had been reprimanded for believing the Welsh emblem should be a daffodil.

“‘A daffodil!’ exclaimed Garter (King of Arms). ‘On no account will I give you a daffodil. I will give you the correct emblem of Wales, which is the Leek’,” he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen on her coronation day – June 2 1953 (PA)

“The leek I agreed was a most admirable vegetable, full of historic significance and doubtless of health-giving properties, but scarcely noted for its beauty.

“Could he not possibly permit me to use the more graceful daffodil instead? ‘No, Hartnell. You must have the Leek,’ said Garter, adamant.’”

The final design, shown by Sir Norman to the Queen at Sandringham, included: the Maple leaf for Canada; The Wattle flower for Australia; the fern for New Zealand; the Protea for South Africa; the Lotus flower for India and Ceylon, and wheat, cotton and jute for Pakistan.

Queen
The dress has been kept in immaculate condition (PA)

The Queen remained monarch of Canada, Australia and New Zealand for the rest of her life and a number of other Commonwealth realms, but South Africa, Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon), and Pakistan later went on to become republics.

Elizabeth II was never queen of India, which became a republic before she acceded to the throne, but the country has remained part of the Commonwealth.

Silk for the dress was produced at Lady Hart Dyke’s silk farm at Lullingstone Castle, Kent, and was woven by Warner and Sons in Essex.

It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s embroidered cipher and the border of wheat ears and olive branches, which symbolise prosperity and peace.

Sir Norman became the first couturier to be knighted when he received that honour at the time of the Silver Jubilee in 1977, shortly before his death in 1979.

Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation – Windsor Castle
The dress was made available for the public to view in July last year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen went on to wear the dress during receptions at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse as well as for the Openings of Parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Ceylon in 1954, ensuring that it was seen across the Commonwealth.

The historic item now forms part of the Royal Collection, but was made available for the public to view in July last year, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
2
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
3
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation
4
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
5
Marta Droszkowska Raynor, manager of The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
St Andrews pub shortlisted for The Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023
6
This Perthshire guest house has been voted the best in UK. Image: Ivybank Lodge.
Perthshire guest house is best in UK and among Europe’s finest
7
Burrell Street was blocked by the incident. Image: Freddy Findlay.
Emergency services attend as trailer full of cattle overturns in Crieff
8
Honey was smeared all over play equipment at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Anger after honey smeared over Broughty Ferry play park
9
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
10
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Teenager missing from Arbroath Picture shows; Finn Riach . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concern growing for missing Arbroath teenager
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…
Ross and Ruth Bowring with their 1930 Austin Ulster 7. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Pictures as 120 classic cars leave Perth for charity ride
Summer Wroniecki and her team came in fourth place in the hip hop category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Perth coach and Fife cheerleaders represent Scotland in world championships
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 Southbound accident Picture shows; M90 Southbound accident . M90. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 23/04/2023
Man taken to hospital after car flips on to roof on M90 in Fife
Raith Rovers team captain Scot Brown. Image: SNS.
Scott Brown insists there is still plenty motivation in Raith Rovers ranks to get…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will be looking to strengthen this summer. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: Where Ian Murray should strengthen as he faces more…
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented