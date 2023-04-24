Succession’s Brian Cox to play villain in Bond-themed reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Succession’s Brian Cox to play villain in Bond-themed reality show

By Press Association
(Amazon Prime Video/Eon Productions/PA)
(Amazon Prime Video/Eon Productions/PA)

Succession star Brian Cox has signed up to play the villain in a James Bond-themed reality show.

The Scottish actor, 76, will play The Controller in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, 007’s Road To A Million.

The show, filmed in locations associated with the franchise including the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica, will see contestants competing in teams of two to win the prize of up to £1 million.

They must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Known for portraying fiery media mogul Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, Cox will now take on the role of an enigmatic and mysterious character responsible for the fate of the contestants.

The Controller is described as incredibly wealthy, “villainous and cultured” and a man who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome”.

Succession
Brian Cox (Ian West/PA)

Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure.

“As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

“I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with licence to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007’s Road To A Million is a collaboration between a number of companies including Amazon Studios and the producers of the Bond films, Eon.

It will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla - soon to become Queen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King Charles III Coronation: Full list of events in Tayside and Fife
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney gets above Robbie Deas of Inverness. Image: SNS.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney can't wait for 'rocking' Dens Park on Friday night after…
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
'Raging bull' sentenced for knocking out Fife pensioner over child slap claim
Graham Stuart says interviewing Fergie helped prepare him for life as top TV producer.
Graham Stuart: Dundee mastermind behind Graham Norton Show on THAT Fergie interview and living…
St Johnstone felt they should have beaten Hibs. Images: SNS.
Andy Considine can see it in the eyes of St Johnstone players - they…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
In pictures: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Willie Mathieson, right, celebrating with the European Cup Winners' Cup in Barcelona in 1972, with teammates Dave Smith, Jock Wallace and Colin Stein.
Rangers legend Willie Mathieson backs campaign to honour him and Willie Johnston with statue…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Michael Marra completes London Marathon Picture shows; Michael Marra completes London Marathon . London . Supplied by Michael Marra Date; 23/04/2023
MSP Michael Marra raises thousands after completing London Marathon
Finn Riach, 14, has been traced safe and well. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Arbroath teenager, 14, traced safe and well
Making history in the shadow of the modern era Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 18 great shots as Carnoustie women roll back the years in style at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented