In Pictures: How fame came late in life for dance floor veteran Len Goodman

Len Goodman’s rise to TV stardom on both sides of the Atlantic was something that came late in life – as evidenced by the title of his autobiography, Better Late Than Never.

The experienced dancer, born in Bethnal Green in wartime in London’s East End, was a figure in the world of ballroom dancing but not known to a wider public until he was approached to take on a judging role on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, a programme that had its roots in its long-running forerunner Come Dancing.

Although Goodman would be required to pass judgment on others rather than take to the floor himself, he proved a big hit with viewers as the show was launched, co-presented at its launch by TV royalty Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly.

Like Forsyth, who died in 2017, Goodman pleased viewers with a liberal sprinkling of catchphrases such as “it’s a 10 from Len” or “sev-en” as well as explaining to the uninitiated the mysteries of fleckerls and exposing the secrets of the rumba, the cha-cha and the paso doble.

The future Queen Consort dances with Len Goodman during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club in London to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council (PA)

From left: Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli on the judges’ panel (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Goodman at a Strictly Come Dancing photocall (PA)

Goodman, left, Darcey Bussell, obscured, Craig Revel Horwood, second right, and Bruno Tonioli, right, arrive in a glass carriage at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool (PA)

From left: Craig Revel Horwood, Darcy Bussell, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Bruce Forsyth, Flavia Cacace, Russell Grant, Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke in a BBC Children in Need edition of Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Goodman outside the Tower in Blackpool (PA)

Revel Horwood, Goodman and Tonioli during the final dress rehearsal for the opening of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (PA)

Goodman’s appeal crossed the Atlantic and he proved an equally big hit with viewers of Dancing With The Stars.

During his appearances on both shows, he would pass comment on performances from unlikely ballroom performers including former politician Ann Widdecombe, experienced moonwalker Buzz Aldrin and one-time political correspondent John Sergeant.

Goodman also ran a dance school in Dartford, Kent, and, away from Strictly, even took the future Queen Consort for a spin on the dance floor at a charity event.

Goodman arrives at Heathrow from Los Angeles after John Sergeant announced he has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing (PA)

Darcy Bussell and Goodman arriving at the launch of Strictly in 2015 (PA)

Goodman, right, and Revel Horwood during a launch show (PA)

The then-prince of Wales with Charles Dance and Goodman, right, during a reception for Age UK (PA)

Goodman and two Strictly dancers (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)