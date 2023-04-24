In Pictures: How fame came late in life for dance floor veteran Len Goodman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: How fame came late in life for dance floor veteran Len Goodman

By Press Association
Judge Len Goodman has died (PA)
Judge Len Goodman has died (PA)

Len Goodman’s rise to TV stardom on both sides of the Atlantic was something that came late in life – as evidenced by the title of his autobiography, Better Late Than Never.

The experienced dancer, born in Bethnal Green in wartime in London’s East End, was a figure in the world of ballroom dancing but not known to a wider public until he was approached to take on a judging role on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, a programme that had its roots in its long-running forerunner Come Dancing.

Although Goodman would be required to pass judgment on others rather than take to the floor himself, he proved a big hit with viewers as the show was launched, co-presented at its launch by TV royalty Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly.

Like Forsyth, who died in 2017, Goodman pleased viewers with a liberal sprinkling of catchphrases such as “it’s a 10 from Len” or “sev-en” as well as explaining to the uninitiated the mysteries of fleckerls and exposing the secrets of the rumba, the cha-cha and the paso doble.

Camilla visits Victory Services Club
The future Queen Consort dances with Len Goodman during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club in London to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2016
From left: Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli on the judges’ panel (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Photocall – London
Goodman at a Strictly Come Dancing photocall (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Goodman, left, Darcey Bussell, obscured, Craig Revel Horwood, second right, and Bruno Tonioli, right, arrive in a glass carriage at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool (PA)
Undated handout photo issued by the BBC of (left- right) Craig Revel Horwood, Darcy Bussell, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Bruce Forsyth, Flavia Cacace, Russell Grant, Anne Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke in a BBC Children in Need edition of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
From left: Craig Revel Horwood, Darcy Bussell, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Bruce Forsyth, Flavia Cacace, Russell Grant, Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke in a BBC Children in Need edition of Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Goodman outside the Tower in Blackpool (PA)
Len Goodman death
Revel Horwood, Goodman and Tonioli during the final dress rehearsal for the opening of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (PA)

Goodman’s appeal crossed the Atlantic and he proved an equally big hit with viewers of Dancing With The Stars.

During his appearances on both shows, he would pass comment on performances from unlikely ballroom performers including former politician Ann Widdecombe, experienced moonwalker Buzz Aldrin and one-time political correspondent John Sergeant.

Goodman also ran a dance school in Dartford, Kent, and, away from Strictly, even took the future Queen Consort for a spin on the dance floor at a charity event.

Sergeant quits Strictly Come Dancing
Goodman arrives at Heathrow from Los Angeles after John Sergeant announced he has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2015 – Hertfordshire
Darcy Bussell and Goodman arriving at the launch of Strictly in 2015 (PA)
Len Goodman death
Goodman, right, and Revel Horwood during a launch show (PA)
Len Goodman death
The then-prince of Wales with Charles Dance and Goodman, right, during a reception for Age UK (PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Goodman and two Strictly dancers (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

[[title]]

[[text]]

