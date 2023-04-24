Queen Consort ‘saddened’ by death of former Strictly judge Len Goodman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen Consort ‘saddened’ by death of former Strictly judge Len Goodman

By Press Association
The Duchess of Cornwall dances with Len Goodman during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club in London to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall dances with Len Goodman during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club in London to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council (Chris Jackson/PA)

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen Consort was “saddened” to learn of the death of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman.

The dancer and choreographer, originally from east London, had been diagnosed with bone cancer and died on Saturday night aged 78.

He and Camilla, an avid fan of Strictly, shared a dance in September 2019 as part of the British Dance Council’s 90th anniversary celebrations at London’s Victory Services Club.

She also previously appeared in Strictly’s 2017 Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood at Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty was saddened to hear the news,” a spokesperson said.

Downing Street also joined former and current judges and presenters of the programme in sending condolences to the loved ones of the “great entertainer”.

Asked if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was saddened by the news, his official spokesman said: “Of course.

“He was a great entertainer, a popular face on TV screens up and down the country and as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

“He will be missed by many and our condolences go to his friends and family.”

 

Goodman became a judge on the BBC show in 2004, becoming known for his catchphrase “Seven!”, and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

He announced his retirement from TV six months ago and would have celebrated his 79th birthday on Tuesday.

Strictly presenter Tess Daly described Goodman as a “beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met” and said she would never forget the fun they had on set.

She added: “You were never a 7 for me, Len you were always a 10.”

Her co-host Claudia Winkleman added that Goodman had been “full of twinkle, warmth and wit”.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said his heart was “broken” at the news that his “dear friend and partner” had died.

He added: “I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars.

“They will never be anyone like you. We will miss you.”

Revel Horwood described Goodman as a “gorgeous colleague and dear friend” and said his “heart and love” went out to his family.

Dame Darcey Bussell, meanwhile, thanked the late star for “the special memories”.

Former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon called Goodman “a true gentleman and one of a kind”.

“He always made me feel so welcome and we laughed a lot,” she added.

There were also tributes from celebrity contestants including Good Morning Britain presenter and 2013 participant Susanna Reid and former BBC presenter Dan Walker, who competed in 2021.

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired from professional competition.

He was replaced as head judge on Strictly by Shirley Ballas for the 2017 series.

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show, until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

As well as his successful dancing and television career, he was also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Outside dance, Goodman was a music enthusiast and regularly stood in for the late Paul O’Grady when the entertainer was away from his BBC Radio 2 show.

