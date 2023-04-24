Eurovision grand final tickets sell out in around an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision grand final tickets sell out in around an hour

By Press Association
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool, which has been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision (BBC Studios/PA)
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool, which has been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision (BBC Studios/PA)

The final remaining tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Liverpool have sold out in over an hour.

Thousands waited in online queues for their chance to purchase a ticket via Ticketmaster with the majority of tickets selling out.

Standing tickets for the event’s grand final cost up to £380 while seated tickets were on sale for between £160 and £380.

Suite tickets for the grand final, with space for 12 people, were also on sale for £45,000.

Eurovision 2023
A computer generated image of how the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage will look. The international music show will take place (BBC/Eurovision/PA)

Announcing that most tickets were sold out, the official BBC Twitter account of the 2023 contest tweeted: “The majority of Eurovision 2023 tickets that went on sale today have now been sold.

“A small number of tickets are still available to purchase for some shows.

“For those of you with tickets, we’ll see you in Liverpool.

“And to everyone else, we’ll see you on BBC One!”

Last week Eurovision announced a second wave of tickets for each of the nine live shows at ACC Liverpool arena.

When Eurovision tickets were released in March, passes to the grand final sold out in just over half an hour.

Tickets to the remaining shows had disappeared by 1.32pm following a 12pm release.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)

The event is being held in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees living in the UK have also been able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Outside of the arena live shows, a two-week series of mostly free events will run around the same time as the song contest in Liverpool.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC on May 9 and May 11 with the grand final on May 13 also being shown in cinemas in addition to the corporation’s airing.

