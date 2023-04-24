Gillian McKeith arrives as surprise I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillian McKeith arrives as surprise I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestant

By Press Association
Gillian McKeith (PA)
Gillian McKeith (PA)

Gillian McKeith has arrived on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa as the latest contestant to compete on the reality TV show.

The arrival of the TV personality – who competed on the original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 – in camp for the all-stars spin-off show did not go down well with her fellow celebrities.

In the last few minutes of the first episode of this new series, Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived saying they have a surprise announcement before leaving.

McKeith, 63, was then seen emerging from the container after being brought in by several men carrying a box.

In a preview for Tuesday, Happy Mondays’ singer Shaun Ryder, who was known for his arguments with McKeith during his original run, could be heard saying: “I almost killed her.”

“Gillian arrived in a box, she should have stayed in the box,” he added.

In an interview ahead of the series, TV presenter McKeith, known for being on the Channel 4 nutrition show You Are What You Eat, said her family think she had “lost her mind” by returning.

“Doing the programme didn’t change me,” she added. “And I learned that knowledge is fear but one thing I would say is when I look back on the experience, it did surprise me that I could sleep outside.

“As a child, I’d never liked the idea of camping but sleeping in the hammock in the jungle was peaceful – so long as there were no insects crawling over you.”

She also said her famous fainting episode during a Bushtucker Trial in her original run was due to “history” of spells that she has had since childhood.

McKeith added: “I have never been able to forget about my fainting in the jungle.

“I have been reminded about I’m A Celebrity every single day since I came out by taxi drivers and people in the street.

“They all talk about it as if it were yesterday. They say I was entertaining. It might have been for them but it certainly wasn’t for me.”

She also said that returning to show “feels 1,000 times worse now and all of it freaks” her out.

At the end of the first episode of the new series on Monday, presenters McPartlin and Donnelly revealed that there would be no “King or Queen of the jungle”, but that contestants would instead be competing for the title of I’m A Celebrity… Legend.

Unlike the original format, the new pre-recorded show will also not feature a public vote so celebrities will progress as they take on challenges.

Earlier in the premiere of the first season of the spin-off show, US supermodel Janice Dickinson went around camp asking how former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell are celebrities.

She said: “I’ve had to go up and say ‘Can I know what you’re famous for? What’s your celebrity’…I did it in a way that wasn’t offensive.”

The 68-year-old, who was a 2007 competitor in the reality TV show, was then shown asking Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread if she was Italian.

The retired javelin thrower, 62, responded saying: “No, I’m Greek origin.”

Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell, Dickinson, Ryder, were all successful in earning stars – which earns campmates food as in previous seasons of the show – after their challenge which saw them stick their arms in ‘Hell Holes’.

Other contestants former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, boxing champion Amir Khan and Diversity dancer and Kiss radio DJ Jordan Banjo also earned stars after individually falling from heights.

However, Tufnell, Flanagan and Whitbread did not bring home any stars after they had to turn a row of giant, swinging red balls into a bridge so they could leap and grab stars.

The last series of the original format saw former England footballer Jill Scott become queen of the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on Tuesday on ITV1 and ITVX.

