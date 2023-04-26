Collection of 1,500 items from Freddie Mercury’s private collection to go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Collection of 1,500 items from Freddie Mercury’s private collection to go on sale

By Press Association
Freddie Mercury on stage with Queen at 1985 charity concert Live Aid (PA)
Freddie Mercury on stage with Queen at 1985 charity concert Live Aid (PA)

A month-long exhibition and auction showcasing more than 1,500 items from the private collection of Freddie Mercury is due to take place this summer.

Items from the Queen frontman’s beloved home – Garden Lodge in Kensington, west London – will go on display from August 4 until September 5, which would have marked his 77th birthday.

The collection includes a vast array of marvellous costumes, paintings, and objects from Mercury’s everyday life.

(Sotheby’s/PA)

Among the most highly-valued items is a replica of St Edward’s Crown, the real version of which is to be worn by King Charles III in the forthcoming coronation.

Its accompanying cloak – in fake fur, red velvet and rhinestones – was made by the singer’s friend and costume designer Diana Moseley.

The items were worn by Mercury during concerts including the world-famous Live Aid concert in 1985, as well as the finale rendition of God Save The Queen during his last tour with Queen, in 1986 – The Magic Tour.

The items are expected to fetch up to £80,000 at auction.

Also up for sale are previously unseen handwritten working lyrics to Queen’s We Are The Champions, one of the band’s most well-known anthems.

The song was released as a single with Queen’s other great mass-participation song, We Will Rock You, in October 1977 and became an immediate chart success.

(Sotheby’s/PA)

The lyrics, which stretch over nine pages, are priced between £200-300,000.

Lyrics to another of Mercury’s hit songs, Killer Queen – widely considered the turning point for the band, are also up for sale, valued at up to £70,000.

A lavish ceremonial military-style jacket created for the singer’s legendary 39th Birthday Party Drag Ball in Munich in 1985, is priced between £10-15,000.

The ornate jacket of black silk and velvet, with large extravagantly fringed silver-metal epaulettes and imitation medals, is in the style of The Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper album.

Mercury’s collection at Garden Lodge has remained largely untouched for some 30 years.

The exhibition and sale, organised by Sotheby’s, will take place at Sotheby’s London and will open on August 4 and close on September 5.

Prior to their exhibition in London, highlights from the collection will tour to New York, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong in June.

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium
Freddie Mercury performing with Queen, during the Live Aid charity concert in 1985 (PA)

The six dedicated auctions which follow will be led by a live Evening Sale on September 6, in which a representative cross-section of the most significant items in the collection will be offered.

On September 7 and 8, two further live auctions will follow: the first dedicated to Mercury “On Stage”, the second dedicated to his life “At Home”, and to the objects he loved and lived with at Garden Lodge.

Olivia Barker, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe, said: “Freddie Mercury’s sensational life has left us with a rich array of artistic moments that still move and astound us, a legacy that, like his music, will live on forever.

“As Sotheby’s is transformed into the stage for this remarkable collection, the focus will be as much on Freddie Mercury the showman, celebrating everything we already know about him, as on discovering his less well known private artistic passions.

“Fittingly lavish in scale, the auction will bring together the expertise of specialists from 30 different collecting categories, and see exhibitions held in four locations across three continents – all culminating in the longest, most spectacular, public exhibition in our company history.

“How else could we celebrate the legend that is Freddie Mercury?”

