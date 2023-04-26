ITV’s Grand National coverage had 700 complaints over response to protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV’s Grand National coverage had 700 complaints over response to protests

By Press Association
Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase 23.(Peter Byrne/PA)
The coverage of the Grand National on ITV has received more than 700 complaints alleging bias from commentators over their response to animal rights protesters.

In April, more than 100 people were arrested after activists from campaign group Animal Rising attempted to scale fences around Aintree Racecourse, near Liverpool.

ITV Racing Live At The Randox Grand National Festival 2023 covered the event on Saturday April 15, which was shown from 2pm to 6.15pm on ITV1.

The programme was reported to have received 653 complaints, according to a release by Ofcom on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Ofcom said: “The majority of complaints alleged bias by the commentators in response to animal rights groups’ protesting at the event.

“These are additional complaints to those reported last week, and the cumulative total on this issue is 746.”

This month, ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin said he “disagreed” with the protesters after he commentated on the event which saw protesters climb fences.

Chamberlin, who said he was speaking as a fan not as a broadcaster, told The News Agents podcast: “It got very difficult…it was difficult to find the words, the right words, to describe it, you know emotions were running high and it was very unfortunate the way it played out.”

He added that the event went from a “celebration” to making people feel “frustration” and “on edge”.

“I found that uncomfortable to watch,” he added.

The three-day event also saw the death of three horses, Hill Sixteen, Dark Raven and Envoye Special, along with a delayed start following the protests.

Chamberlin also wrote in Sporting Life that the sport had seen a reduction of “fatal injuries by 33% over the last 20 years”.

He added: “However, I also believe, we in racing need to listen, understand and engage.

“Times have changed, attitudes have changed and the social license has changed.”

Meanwhile, Channel’s 4 reality TV programme Scared Of The Dark saw 302 complaints “about the welfare of a rabbit”, according to Ofcom.

The series which saw celebrities such as former professional boxer Chris Eubank, Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and former England footballer Paul Gascoigne live in darkness had one moment when the contestants had to put their hands in a box.

Actress Donna Preston, former professional boxer Nicola Adams, Eubank and singer Max George were among the celebrities who were told to touch the container which contained a rabbit, hands and sausage.

ITV and Channel 4 have been contacted for a response.

