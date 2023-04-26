Rita Simons’ Roxy returns to EastEnders as ‘figment of daughter’s imagination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rita Simons’ Roxy returns to EastEnders as ‘figment of daughter’s imagination’

By Press Association
EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rita Simons will reprise her role as Roxy Mitchell in an upcoming episode of EastEnders.

Roxy, who died on the soap alongside her sister Ronnie in 2017, appears as “a figment of her daughter Amy Mitchell’s imagination” in the BBC show this week.

Simons, whose performance as the feisty member of the Mitchell family earned her a most popular newcomer gong at the National Television Awards in 2008, previously reprised playing Roxy in a voiceover cameo in May 2019.

On the soap during the last few weeks, the breakdown of Amy’s father Jack Branning’s marriage to Denise Fox, who is played by Diane Parish, has been causing confrontation in the family.

National Television Awards 2014 – Arrivals – London
Rita Simons and Samantha Womack, who played sisters in EastEnders (Ian West/PA)

This hits boiling point in Thursday’s episode as Amy’s mental health struggles have been increasing.

The family then attend a group therapy session where the teenager is encouraged to open up about her emotions surrounding the loss of her mother.

Amy, played by Ellie Dadd, will then be seen zoning out before Roxy appears in what the BBC has described as “a figment of her imagination”.

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer at EastEnders, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline.”

Simons has since gone on to compete in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, and appeared on shows including Celebrity Supermarket Sweep, Celebrity MasterChef and Pilgrimage.

The 46-year-old actress makes regular appearances on the stage and has been cast in Legally Blonde: The Musical as Paulette Bonafonte, as Miss Hedge in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and in Hairspray as Velma von Tussle.

Smooth-talking Branning, portrayed by Scott Maslen, was also married to Ronnie, played by Samantha Womack.

EastEnders airs on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
3
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
9

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of…
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players 'get in the box and on the end…
Glenn Middleton after scoring against Hibs this term. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton returns to Dundee United training as Dylan Levitt comeback hope springs
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council chiefs refuse to reveal key details of smoke alarm scandal to public
Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
EastEnders actress Rita Simons (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented