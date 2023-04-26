Georgia Toffolo tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb contestant from main camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Georgia Toffolo tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb contestant from main camp

By Press Association
Georgia Toffolo was tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb… contestant from main camp (ITV/PA)From Lifted EntertainmentI’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVXPictured: Georgia Toffolo.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com
Georgia Toffolo was tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb… contestant from main camp (ITV/PA)From Lifted EntertainmentI’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVXPictured: Georgia Toffolo.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo was faced with the “brutal” decision of banishing one of her fellow I’m A Celebrity … South Africa contestants from main camp, in the latest episode of the ITV reality show.

Toffolo, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017, entered the show with Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass on Wednesday’s episode.

She was later chosen by the other contestants to immediately take part in a challenge, during which she was forced to crawl through a filthy drain system to collect stars.

After successfully recovering eight of 11 stars, she was told by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she would be returning to the main camp – but had to choose a celebrity to replace.

The chosen contestant would then be sent to join Klass and Whyment in the more basic “Savannah Scrub” camp.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Toffolo expressed her dismay at having to make the decision, saying “who on earth do I bump off?”

Her fellow campmates reacted with shock and surprise after learning of her task, with Phil Tufnell exclaiming “that’s brutal”.

But the closing credits rolled just as Toffolo was about to deliver her verdict, leaving viewers on a cliff-hanger for Thursday’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, in a pre-recorded segment ahead of her arrival, the 28-year-old former Made In Chelsea star imagined winning the show for a second time.

“There’s something about the magic of this show – to be asked to do it again, it’s too good an opportunity for me to miss,” she said.

“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, TV personality Gillian McKeith told the other celebrities that they “need to have a toilet talk”.

The 63-year-old said: “Every time we go in there, there’s widdles all around the edge. I’m having to clean up widdles of people I don’t even know.”

US model Janice Dickinson, 68, added: “Don’t sprinkle it on the seat, please. We have to sit on it. You can aim.”

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman and former royal butler Paul Burrell also took on a challenge to earn a treat for the camp.

– I’m A Celebrity… South Africa returns on Thursday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
3
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
9

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of…
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players 'get in the box and on the end…
Glenn Middleton after scoring against Hibs this term. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton returns to Dundee United training as Dylan Levitt comeback hope springs
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council chiefs refuse to reveal key details of smoke alarm scandal to public
Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Georgia Toffolo was tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb… contestant from main camp (ITV/PA)From Lifted EntertainmentI’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVXPictured: Georgia Toffolo.This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented