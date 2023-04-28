Ruling due on Eva Green legal row over abandoned sci-film film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruling due on Eva Green legal row over abandoned sci-film film

By Press Association
Eva Green previously gave evidence at a High Court trial in London earlier this year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eva Green previously gave evidence at a High Court trial in London earlier this year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Hollywood actress Eva Green is set to discover whether she has won a multimillion-pound High Court case over the collapse of a sci-fi film.

The Casino Royale star was due to play the lead role in dystopian thriller A Patriot, but the production collapsed in October 2019.

The 42-year-old sued the production company behind the project after the film was abandoned, claiming she is entitled to her million-dollar (£810,000) fee under the terms of their agreement.

White Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance brought a counterclaim against Ms Green, alleging she undermined the independent film’s production and renounced the contract.

Mr Justice Michael Green is due to give his written ruling on the case on Friday after overseeing a trial in London earlier this year.

Eva Green
Eva Green arrives at the Rolls Building, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Edmund Cullen KC, for Ms Green, previously told the court that the actress had been subjected to a “character assassination”, adding it was “based on some of the cheapest and nastiest sorts of stereotypes around”.

The court heard that the actress described potential crew members as “shitty peasants”, the production as a “B-shitty-movie” and executive producer Jake Seal as “pure vomit”.

During two days of cross examination, Ms Green told the judge that she had a “very direct way of saying things”.

The French actress also said she was not called to the studio for rehearsals or stunt training, describing it as “so strange” and later “absurd with a capital A”.

She said: “If I had been called to set, I would have done this film even though it would have been a disaster.”

Ms Green later denied undermining the production, telling the court: “I didn’t have to do anything to make the film fail… they made it fail on their own with their incompetence.”

Max Mallin KC, representing White Lantern, said Ms Green had shown a “categorical and unequivocal refusal to perform”.

The production company also claimed that she made “excessive creative and financial demands” and had expectations that were “incompatible” with the film’s low budget.

Mr Mallin said it was not up to Ms Green whether or not she was called to set, adding: “What is within her control is whether she responds to that call or not and, in my submission, she is making quite clear that she was not.”

He added that she “was so concerned about what would happen if she were expressly called upon to perform” that she had suggested her agent “invent a story about Ms Green being hospitalised”.

Mr Justice Michael Green is expected to issue his ruling at 10am on Friday.

