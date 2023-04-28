How does a British coronation differ from Europe’s other monarchies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How does a British coronation differ from Europe's other monarchies?

By Press Association
The UK has the last monarchy in Europe that still holds a coronation ceremony (PA)
The United Kingdom is the last country in Europe to hold a coronation ceremony for its monarchy.

However, other European countries still have monarchies, and practice their own unique ceremonies.

There are 12 sovereign monarchies left on the continent, with 10 of them hereditary, and two, Vatican City and Andorra, elective.

Here is a list of how their royals accede to the throne:

– Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a Grand Duchy, with a hereditary Grand Duke serving as head of state.

Sovereign’s Parade – Sandhurst
Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg (right) arrives for the 200th Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He is inaugurated during a ceremony at Luxembourg’s parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, where he vows to obey the country’s constitution.

– Denmark

Denmark is a constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary head of state.

The current monarch, Queen Margrethe II, did not have any formal enthronement ceremony.

Queen Margrethe II/ guard of honour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark inspects a guard of honour (David Giles/PA)

Instead, news of her accession was announced from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

– Norway

Norway is a constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Harald V of Norway (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The current monarch, King Harald V, was consecrated as king during a ceremony at Nidaros Cathedral in the city of Trondheim in 1991.

– Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a microstate landlocked between Austria and Switzerland, is a semi-constitutional monarchy, with a hereditary prince as its head of state.

The state does not have a coronation.

Sovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch
The then Queen with her Royal guests pose for a picture before her Sovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch at, in the Grand reception room at Windsor Castle. The group photograph attendees are (front row, left to right) HM the Emperor of Japan, HM the Queen of the Netherlands, HM the Queen of Denmark, HM the King of the Hellenes, HM the King of Romania, HM Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, HM the King of Bulgarians, HM the Sultan of Brunei, HM the King of Sweden, HM the King of Swaziland, and HH the Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein John Stillwell/PA)

Instead, the most recent prince, Prince Hans Adam, attended a mass by the Catholic Archbishop of Vaduz in Liechtenstein.

– Sweden

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

Instead of a coronation, Sweden’s monarch takes an oath of regal assurance during a meeting of the Swedish cabinet.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, and Queen Silvia of Sweden (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Afterwards, a formal ceremony is held at the Hall of State at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

– Vatican City

Vatican City is the home of the Holy See, the Government of the Catholic Church.

The Pope is the elected head of the church.

Pope Francis visit to Ireland – Day 2
Pope Francis (Danny Lawson/PA)

He is chosen by the church’s cardinals.

After the pope is elected, he is inaugurated during a mass in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

– Spain

Spain is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The current king, King Juan Carlos, ascended to the throne in a low-key ceremony at the Spanish parliament following the abdication of his father in 2014.

– Andorra

Andorra, a microstate landlocked between France and Spain, is a semi-elective diarchy. This means that it has two heads of state – one appointed and one elected.

The elected head of state is the President of France, while the appointed head of state is the Catholic Bishop of Urgell.

File photo dated 01/11/21 Emmanuel Macron (right) is a co-prince of Andorra/PA)
Emmanuel Macron (right) is a co-prince of Andorra/PA)

When Emmanuel Macron was sworn in as President of France, he also became the co-prince of Andorra.

Similarly, when Joan-Enric Vives i Sicilia was appointed Bishop of Urgell by the Pope he was made a co-prince too.

– The Netherlands

The Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

King Willem Alexander state visit to UK
The then Queen gives a speech during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of King Willem Alexander’s State Visit to the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

The king or queen is inaugurated during a joint-assembly of the country’s parliament, held at the Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam.

– Belgium

Belgium is a constitutional monarchy with a hereditary monarch as its head of state.

The current king, King Phillipe, was sworn in as monarch during a formal service in Brussels.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth III (Sarah Meysonnier/PA)

A parade was held through the streets of the capital, with King Philippe appearing with his family at the balcony of the Royal Palace.

– Monaco

Monaco, a microstate on the French Riviera, is a principality, with a hereditary prince as its head of state.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Prince Albert II of Monaco, (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The Prince of Monaco is enthroned in an investiture ceremony at Saint Nicholas Cathedral.

The prince is presented with two keys of the city as part of his investiture.

