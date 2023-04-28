James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show

By Press Association
James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)

James Corden said he was filled with “nothing but love, gratitude and pride” as he closed out his final episode of The Late Late Show.

The British comedian said he had “struggled to find the words” to describe his emotions after more than eight years of hosting the US talk show.

During that time he has put his own stamp on the show, through candid interviews with some of the world’s most famous people, viral clips and popular segments, including Carpool Karaoke.

The final show saw appearances from musical megastar Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, following on from an hour-long primetime special featuring Tom Cruise and Adele.

In his final monologue, Corden thanked his production team and writers, and said it was “unfathomable” that CBS had “taken a chance on me”, adding he would be “forever grateful”.

“I’ve been thinking for a while, the last few weeks, about what I was gonna say as we come to the end of the show after this wonderful adventure,” he said.

“And I have, if I’m honest … I’ve struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years has meant to me, is almost impossible. I, frankly … I don’t know where to start.

“But I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride.”

He added: “Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family.

“All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day.

“Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

Earlier, Corden played a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts – involving answering questions or eating disgusting food – with Styles and Ferrell, upon the actor’s specific request.

The questions included favourite late night show hosts, whether there would be a One Direction reunion, and which of his two guests Corden preferred.

Styles, who has appeared on the show multiple times both as part of One Direction and individually, told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration”.

“Selfishly, I’m very happy that you’re coming home, I love you so much,” he said, before the pair embraced.

The final episode also included several sketches, including one featuring Corden’s fellow US late night talk show hosts.

Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman all appeared in the skit when they discussed his retirement plans and argued over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.

Concluding the show, he took to the piano to deliver a song, summing up his time as host, at the end of which he became audibly emotional and left the studio to a standing ovation.

Opening the primetime special, aired shortly before the main show, Corden sang an ode to Los Angeles, from the roof of the CBS studios.

The special also featured the final run out of one of the show’s most popular segments, Carpool Karaoke, which sees Corden “drive to work” assisted by major musical stars.

The segment has seen him interview some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Easy On Me singer Adele returned to the car for the final session, this time “driving” Corden to work for the final time.

The skit saw Adele arrived at Corden’s home, waking him up with cymbals, before starting the trip, despite admitting her poor driving skills.

The pair sang several of her hits and a musical number, and reminisced about the past eight years of his tenure on The Late Late Show, before becoming emotional.

Corden also sought to seek revenge on years of “life threatening scenarios” inflicted on him by Hollywood star Cruise by challenging him to take part in a live performance of the Lion King – delivering the “mission” to him while the actor was mid-skydive.

The pair later appeared onstage as Timon and Pumba to shrieks of delight from the unexpecting audience, though later tensions appeared to rise.

“You’re a big movie star, you’re gonna have more projects to promote and when that happens, you’re just going to find yourself another late night host,” Corden said.

Cruise retorted: “I’m not the one turning my back on everything that we have, everything that we’ve created. This is your last show. You did this to us!”

But after a heart-felt rendition of Can You Feel The Love Tonight, punctuated by clips of Cruise’s appearances on the show, the pair made up on a helipad.

Following his departure from The Late Late Show, Corden has said he plans to move back to the UK with his family in order to spend more time with relatives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
James Corden filled with ‘gratitude’ as he signs off The Late Late Show (Ian West/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented