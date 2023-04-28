Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event

By Press Association
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event (Chris Jackson/PA)
Full recording of King’s coronation to be released on the day of historic event (Chris Jackson/PA)

A complete recording of the King’s coronation ceremony will be released globally on the day of the historic event.

The recording, featuring both the music and spoken word from the ceremony, will be available to stream and download on May 6.

It is the first time in history that such a recording has been produced, marking an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history.

The Official Album of the Coronation will feature 12 brand new works commissioned by Charles, including the coronation anthem Make A Joyful Noise – composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The complete album will be over four hours long, and feature performances from eight choirs, six conductors, two organists, as well as a specially selected  “Coronation Orchestra”, among others.

(Decca Records/PA)

Physical versions of the album, featuring the entire service and all new commissions, will be available in stores globally from May 15, with a special deluxe collector’s CD and vinyl following later in the year.

It will be exclusively recorded at Westminster Abbey and released by Decca Records, with an official photograph from the day as the cover art.

The ceremony is set to feature a range of musical styles and performers, blending tradition, heritage and ceremony with the new musical voices of today to reflect Charles’ life-long support of music and the arts.

As well as the newly commissioned pieces, the King has personally shaped and selected the musical programme for the service.

The six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission, have been specially written by world-renowned British composers.

Between them, the 12 composers have more than 80 Bafta, Oscar, Grammy, Tony, Olivier, Golden Globe, Emmy, World Soundtrack Award and ASCAP awards and nominations.

A separate studio recording of Lord Lloyd-Webber’s coronation anthem will also be released on May 6, as well as the live recording from the ceremony itself.

The studio recording will feature The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force and the Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, conducted by organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha.

King Charles III Coronation
The Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla: The Official Album of the Coronation will be released on May 6 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Official Coronation Album will be produced by world-renowned classical record producer, Anna Barry, who has produced over 500 recordings of distinction over 35 years.

Her previous work includes the wedding of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

“This will be a truly historic recording, capturing a glorious range of music from across centuries and continents, reflecting the world-wide interest in our traditions, covering multiple locations in the wonderful acoustic of Westminster Abbey, and involving an unprecedented technical plan to present the entire experience to the world on the day itself,” Barry said.

“Balance engineer Mike Hatch, I and the team are honoured and excited to be a part of this.”

Decca records, part of Universal Music Group, has previously released multiple commemorative albums such as for the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday celebrations, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, and the weddings of William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan.

Co-presidents of Decca Label Group, Tom Lewis and Laura Monks, said: “Coronation services have been taking place since the 11th century.

“Never before has a complete recording been made available to global audiences to stream and download on the same day.

“Decca has a longstanding and proud association with the British royal family and we are delighted to be once again making recorded music history together.”

The Coronation of their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla: The Official Album of the Coronation will be released in support of the Royal British Legion and Age UK charities.

