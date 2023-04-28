Cheltenham Jazz Festival works with student to adopt accessible signage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheltenham Jazz Festival works with student to adopt accessible signage

By Press Association
Sam Vestey (National Star College/PA)
Sam Vestey (National Star College/PA)

One of the UK’s most prominent jazz festivals has joined forces with a student to make big strikes in accessibility for live events.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival has worked with Sam Vestey, who attends National Star College in Cheltenham, to rethink how disabled access signage looks at its open-air site in the centre of the Cotswolds town.

Mr Vestey is campaigning to make the familiar disabled sign more inclusive for people with non-visible disabilities.

The 20-year-old believes the wheelchair icon featured on blue badges and disabled parking bays is outdated.

His campaign is being supported by National Star, a specialist college for young people with disabilities, and other students from specialist colleges around the country.

Choosing from submissions to a competition run by Natspec, the membership organisation for specialist colleges, Mr Vestey has selected a new, more inclusive logo.

The logo was designed by a student at St John’s College in Brighton.

It shows two able-bodied people with a third person in a wheelchair and the wording ‘Some disabilities are visible. Some are not. Take care of each other’.

Mr Vestey, who has a chromosomal condition called DiGeorge Syndrome and survived a pineoblastoma brain tumour as a child, said: “Only 7% of disabled people use a wheelchair.

“That means this logo isn’t really relevant for the other 83% of people with disabilities. Surely it’s time for a change.”

Sam Vestey who is campaigning for hidden disabilities to be more recognised by the blue badge scheme (National Star/PA)
Sam Vestey is campaigning for hidden disabilities to be more recognised by the blue badge scheme (National Star/PA)

Mr Vestey, from Bishop’s Cleeve, near Cheltenham says he and his family have often been challenged when using disabled parking spaces and he does not want others to have to go through similar experiences.

“Just because people can’t see my disability, they don’t understand how much pain I am in and how fatigued I get. That’s why I have a disabled badge,” he said.

He is delighted that the new logo will get its debut at Cheltenham Jazz Festival.

Andrew Lansley, innovation manager at Cheltenham Festivals, said: “Enhancing accessibility is a strategic priority for us, and we’re dedicated to finding and sharing good practice everywhere in the live events sector.

“We’re so proud to be partnering with a local like Sam to find better ways to open up our festivals to everyone.

“Our goal as an organisation is to ensure that everyone can explore and create culture. This is one way we can help achieve that.”

Mr Vestey is hoping other organisations will support his campaign and start using the alternative logo.

“I am thrilled that the new logo is being trialled at Cheltenham Jazz Festival,” he said.

“The more people who use it, the more we can put pressure on the government to make the universal logo more reflective of those it is there to support.”

The signage will be in place on Cheltenham Jazz Festival’s site in the centre of the spa town for the length of the festival which runs until May 1.

Most Commented