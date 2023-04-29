New artwork released for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget starring Bella Ramsey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New artwork released for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget starring Bella Ramsey

By Press Association
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released later this year.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released later this year.

New artwork for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, starring Bella Ramsey, has been released by Netflix.

The sequel to Chicken Run, which remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time since its 2000 release, is directed by Flushed Away director Sam Fell.

Taking up after their daring escape from Tweedy’s farm, the leader of the chickens, Ginger, formerly played by Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha and now by Westworld star Thandiwe Newton, has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock in the second film.

She and Rocky, previously voice acted by Braveheart star Mel Gibson and now by Shazam actor Zachary Levi, will be seen with their daughter, Molly (Ramsey) before chicken-kind face a “new and terrible threat” on the mainland.

Ramsey rose to fame in post-apocalyptic survival TV series The Last Of Us and fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.

Images of her chicken character, with a spoon and a pink scarf, have been released, as Molly is described as a “chick off the block”.

Ramsey, 19, said: “Molly is an incredibly curious and very intelligent chicken with a huge heart and a strong sense of justice.

“She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad, and determination and all her social skills from her mum.”

Ginger, who previously used a spoon in her attempts to escape from the prison-like farm, is now shown with a gun and Rocky still has his trademark blue and white bandana around his neck.

Newton said: “Ginger is selfless and caring, and everything she does is for the good of her family and community.

“However, she soon realises that her desire for peace and harmony is under threat, what is she to do? Ginger’s story unfolds and it’s exciting to see her character go on that journey.”

From Aardman Animations, which also made Wallace And Gromit and Shaun The Sheep films, the production sees The Crown’s Imelda Staunton, No Angels star Lynn Ferguson and Absolutely Fabulous star Jane Horrocks return from the original film to voice chickens Bunty, Mac and Babs.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and Line Of Duty’s Daniel Mays voice rats Nick and Fetcher, previously voiced by Mr Turner actor Timothy Spall and Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels respectively.

Game Of Thrones actor David Bradley, who takes on Fowler from Pride And Prejudice star Benjamin Whitrow, and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, are also among the cast.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’ Farrell, who both contributed to the original Chicken Run script, have also returned as writers.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget will be on Netflix this winter.

