‘Warm-hearted and talented’ Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Barbara Young’s daughter has announced the death of the Coronation Street star at the age of 92.

Singer Liza Pulman described her actress mother – who also starred in I, Claudius, Last Of The Summer Wine and Family Affairs – as “warm-hearted and talented”.

Pulman said Young died on Thursday following care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

On Instagram, Pulman wrote: “Just to let people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm.

“My sister Cory and I were by her hospital bed for 30 hours straight and in the end, as is so often the case, she slipped away in our absence with a beautiful nurse called Mercy (you couldn’t write it) caring for her.

“The care she received in those last days at Addenbrookes was remarkable – considered, careful and empathetic – and to a person, they all said how much they had loved my mum, how she had made them laugh and how she had always been interested in them.

“She was 43 years without my father, 30 years without a cigarette and 20 years without a drink but never without a humbug.”

Born on Feb 9 1931, she had various appearances in soaps including The Bill, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Doctors and Holby City.

She also had various parts over the years in ITV soap Coronation Street including as Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, who married Gail, and most recently as Rita Sullivan’s friend Doreen Fenwick.

After arriving as Doreen in 2007, she received a marriage proposal from Norris Cole and was at one point told to pack her bags by Rita before they made up.

Pulman, also known as part of the comedy singing group Fascinating Aida, said: “I am my father’s daughter and those who know me well will know that I am never at a loss for words, but today, I have no words to describe how much I will miss her. You did well mum. Safe travels.”

Young will also be remembered as Sadie Hargreaves, later Lloyd, in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs which saw her star as Pamela Tripp’s gossipy and flamboyant mother in more than 100 episodes over her run in the show.

On Pulman’s Instagram, comedian Dawn French wrote: “Love all around you, sweet L.”