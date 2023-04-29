‘Warm-hearted and talented’ Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Warm-hearted and talented’ Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

By Press Association
Barbara Young’s daughter has announced the death of the Coronation Street star at the age of 92 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Barbara Young’s daughter has announced the death of the Coronation Street star at the age of 92.

Singer Liza Pulman described her actress mother – who also starred in I, Claudius, Last Of The Summer Wine and Family Affairs – as “warm-hearted and talented”.

Pulman said Young died on Thursday following care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

On Instagram, Pulman wrote: “Just to let people know, my beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm.

“My sister Cory and I were by her hospital bed for 30 hours straight and in the end, as is so often the case, she slipped away in our absence with a beautiful nurse called Mercy (you couldn’t write it) caring for her.

“The care she received in those last days at Addenbrookes was remarkable – considered, careful and empathetic – and to a person, they all said how much they had loved my mum, how she had made them laugh and how she had always been interested in them.

“She was 43 years without my father, 30 years without a cigarette and 20 years without a drink but never without a humbug.”

Born on Feb 9 1931, she had various appearances in soaps including The Bill, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Doctors and Holby City.

She also had various parts over the years in ITV soap Coronation Street including as Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, who married Gail, and most recently as Rita Sullivan’s friend Doreen Fenwick.

After arriving as Doreen in 2007, she received a marriage proposal from Norris Cole and was at one point told to pack her bags by Rita before they made up.

Pulman, also known as part of the comedy singing group Fascinating Aida, said: “I am my father’s daughter and those who know me well will know that I am never at a loss for words, but today, I have no words to describe how much I will miss her. You did well mum. Safe travels.”

Young will also be remembered as Sadie Hargreaves, later Lloyd, in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs which saw her star as Pamela Tripp’s gossipy and flamboyant mother in more than 100 episodes over her run in the show.

On Pulman’s Instagram, comedian Dawn French wrote: “Love all around you, sweet L.”

