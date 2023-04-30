Emily Maitlis felt ‘really sick’ ahead of Newsnight interview with Andrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily Maitlis felt ‘really sick’ ahead of Newsnight interview with Andrew

By Press Association
The Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)
The Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)

Emily Maitlis has recalled how she felt “really sick” ahead of her BBC Newsnight interview with the Duke Of York.

The journalist, who grilled Andrew over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, is executive producer of a new Channel 4 documentary, which forms part of the broadcaster’s programming around the coronation.

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

In newly released clips for the two-part programme Andrew: The Problem Prince, Maitlis said: “I arrived at the palace with my huge bag. I ended up wearing this sort of military-style jacket.

“I remember thinking he’ll like a military coat, he’s a man of the armed forces, he’ll appreciate that and then I start to feel actually just really sick and I sort of dived into the loo.

“I just wanted the door shut, I wanted to have two seconds of going: ‘Where am I? Right, what’s going on? Where is my head?’

“I had to deal with the fact that I was about to ask this man, this royal, this prince about his sex life. I was thinking, ‘how do I not mess this up?’”

The journalist grilled Andrew over allegations that Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was trafficked to have sex with the royal when she was 17 – still a minor under US law – during the Newsnight exclusive.

The duke denied he had sex with Ms Giuffre, adding he had no recollection of ever meeting her and that he had spent the day of the alleged meeting at a Pizza Express restaurant in Woking, Surrey, at a party with one of his daughters.

In one alleged encounter, Ms Giuffre claimed that Andrew had sweated heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

However, the duke denied this saying he could not sweat at the time due to a medical condition relating from his time serving in the Falklands War.

Maitlis – who left the BBC in February 2022 and now works on Global’s The News Agents podcast –  said: “This is how I know that Prince Andrew was happy with the interview, because he stayed chatting. He seemed very jolly.”

She added: “A whole load of people came in and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And they said: ‘Oh Thursday evenings we have cinema night at the palace. You can stay if you want’.

“And at that point, I just thought: ‘I’ve got to get away from here. I need space to work out what just happened’.”

The Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham last year
The Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham last year (PA)

Last year, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement – which was not an admission of wrongdoing – with Ms Giuffre reportedly worth up to 12 million US dollars (£9.6 million) following her civil sex claim against him in the US.

The duke has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York in August 2019 at the age of 66 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Netflix is adapting the Newsnight interview, with Sex Education star Gillian Anderson playing Maitlis and The Man In The High Castle actor Rufus Sewell as Andrew.

Andrew: The Problem Prince airs in two parts on Monday May 1 and Monday May 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.

