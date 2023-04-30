‘World’s largest sing-along’ to show support for Ukraine ahead of Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'World's largest sing-along' to show support for Ukraine ahead of Eurovision

By Press Association
(Hull City Council and All For One Choir)
(Hull City Council and All For One Choir)

A campaign to create the world’s biggest physical and digital sing-along in solidarity with Ukraine during the Eurovision Song Contest is “the perfect way to express support”, its creator has said.

HelpUkraineSong is aiming to bring together choirs, musicians and the general public ahead of the competition’s Grand Final by asking them to perform and upload a version of The Beatles song With A Little Help From My Friends.

The Museum of Liverpool will then hold a “flash mob” moment at midday on May 13, with famous UK attractions including the London Eye, Blackpool Tower and Warwick Castle, and those around the world joining in simultaneously.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

The campaign’s logo includes the colours of the Ukrainian flag (HelpUkraineSong/PA)

Valerie Bounds, 47, who co-founded and runs a creative agency in Liverpool, thought of the idea whilst in London last year.

She told the PA news agency: “I came up with this idea while I was watching someone play the piano in Euston station at Christmas time, and thought ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful to do an incredible moment in public spaces?’

“I’m a big fan of Eurovision, I also volunteer with the Red Cross and [I] have worked with Ukrainian refugees, so it kind of all melded together.”

Partners involved in the campaign include President Zelensky’s United 24 fundraising platform, the children’s charity War Child and the Ukraine Ministry of Culture.

“It’s going really broad here, but the really fantastic thing is that we have joined up with organizations and institutions in Ukraine and they are very enthusiastic about it,” Ms Bounds said.

“Having been told directly from Ukrainians themselves, music and singing is integral to their culture so this is the perfect way to express support.”

She said Eurovision seemed like the right opportunity to “create a platform [and] a moment of solidarity with Ukraine”, adding: “Obviously Eurovision is that anyway, but this was about taking it outside of Liverpool, taking it UK-wide and international and giving people an opportunity to join in.”

Ms Bounds said starting HelpUkraineSong felt like a good way of achieving more personal ambitions away from her business.

“My co-founder and I are very much attune to the same thing. We’re not getting any younger, we wanted to do some really purposeful stuff as well as our business.

“I think we just felt this was a really key moment for Ukraine.”

Coverage of the campaign has picked up in recent days, with Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 act TVORCHI and British actress Hannah Waddingham among those sharing news of the event.

Members of the public have also began to show their interest by using the hashtag #HelpUkraineSong on social media.

“We’re getting all kinds of people now taking part,” Ms Bounds said.

“Most of the choirs that we’ve talked to all across the country are community, inclusive choirs that include Ukrainians, so it’s about seeing that integration and connection.

“I feel like it will continue beyond May 13 because we’re getting such momentum.”

The River City Chorus in Exeter also performed the HelpUkraineSong wearing Ukrainian lanyards (River City Chorus/PA)

Ms Bounds stressed that those interested can contribute to the campaign in whatever way they like.

“We don’t care how they do the song, that’s really important. This is about including everyone.

“We would love to see people signing it, [or] just breaking into song acapella!”

