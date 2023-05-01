Alan Carr to be part of judging panel on new ITV show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Carr to be part of judging panel on new ITV show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

By Press Association
Alan Carr to be part of judging panel on new ITV show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream (PA)
Alan Carr to be part of judging panel on new ITV show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream (PA)

Comedian Alan Carr will form part of a star-studded judging panel for brand new ITV entertainment show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

BBC Radio DJ Zoe Ball will host the show, which seeks to find two future musical theatre stars to play integral roles in the global hit production.

Carr will be joined on the panel by singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen in London’s West End.

All four will bring their own unique blend of expertise, from comedic interpretation to providing an invaluable insight into the skills required to perform to a West End theatre audience.

Produced by Thames, the series will launch later in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX, and seeks to find cast members for the show’s landmark 25th anniversary next year (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Produced by Thames, the series will launch later in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX, and seeks to find cast members for the show’s landmark 25th anniversary next year.

Contestants will audition for the roles of Sophie and Sky, played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit feel-good films.

The show will culminate in a live grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End.

Viewers will get a front-row seat to watch as contestants are judged and mentored by the industry stars on their singing, dancing and acting – set against an idyllic Greek island backdrop.

“Getting to judge on one of my favourite musicals in one of my favourite locations ever is literally my dream job,” Carr said.

“A whole lot of feta and a whole lot of Abba – perfection.”

BBC Radio DJ Zoe Ball will host the show, which seeks to find two future musical theatre stars to play integral roles in the global hit production (Ian West/PA)

Ball added: “Our contestants are going to go through quite the journey, believe me, but like the show and like the movie, there is going to be song, there is going to be dance and there’s going to be fun in the sun.

“We cannot wait for you to come on that journey with us.”

The show will also see support from Mamma Mia! creator and global producer Judy Craymer, who will also be on hand to offer her expertise to the judges.

Craymer said: “I know there is a wealth of talent out there and I’m so thrilled that – with the help of these fabulous judges and ‘Rock Chick Supremo’ host Zoe Ball – we will find the musical stars of the future to appear in Mamma Mia!’s landmark 25th year.”

She added: “The judges complement one another so well.

“Alan has a unique comedic insight, Jessie a wealth of music industry experience and Samantha and Amber are the ultimate stage musical powerhouses who know exactly what it takes to get on stage eight times a week in a smash hit musical in London’s West End.”

