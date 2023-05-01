BBC World Service launches emergency pop-up radio service for Sudan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

BBC director-general Tim Davie has said an emergency radio service on BBC News Arabic for Sudan will be “crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country”.

The radio service will be broadcast twice daily for three months providing “vital access to news and information for those in the country”, including eye-witness accounts, news on diplomatic efforts and will serve to counter disinformation, the BBC said.

The programme, which will be broadcast live in London with input from teams in Amman and Cairo, will air on shortwave in Sudan and be available on radio, online and across social media.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA)

Listeners will also hear information on how to access essential supplies and services as well as analysis from voices inside and outside Sudan, the BBC said.

Mr Davie said: “The World Service provides an essential lifeline to many around the world where access to accurate news and information is scarce.

“The enhanced emergency service for Sudan will be crucial at a time of great uncertainty in the country.”

The programme will be broadcast at 7am and 3pm GMT, with the first service airing on Tuesday at 3pm.

Liliane Landor, director of the World Service, said: “The situation in Sudan has escalated quickly with its citizens seeking clear, independent information and advice at a time of critical need.

“BBC Arabic’s Emergency Radio Service for Sudan will bring vital live updates of the situation on the ground and inform listeners of life-saving resources.”

The BBC World Service responds to emergency situations globally, most recently in February 2022 the BBC News Ukraine service began extended TV bulletins following the invasion of the country.