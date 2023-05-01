Anita Rani hopes coronation coverage brings ‘human moments and unknown quantity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anita Rani hopes coronation coverage brings ‘human moments and unknown quantity’

By Press Association
TV presenter Anita Rani will be talking to crowds in The Mall on Coronation Day (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Anita Rani will be talking to crowds in The Mall on Coronation Day (Ian West/PA)

Anita Rani has said she hopes her coverage of the coronation for the BBC will bring “human moments and the unknown quantity” as she talks to the crowds gathered on The Mall.

The TV presenter has previously covered royal events including the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the Queen’s funeral, and the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 45-year-old, known for co-hosting Countryfile and taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, said she will be outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning when the King passes on his way to be crowned along with the Queen Consort.

Rani said: “I keep thinking what is going to be going through his mind all day, like when he’s making his journey towards Westminster Abbey, what is that feeling?

“Do you know… being crowned the King, the job that you’ve sort of been waiting for your whole life? Incredible, incredible moment.”

She added: “When you look back at the footage of the previous coronation, it’s when you see the crowds that you get really excited.

“It gives you a sense of Britain at that moment, so I feel really privileged that I’m going to be the person getting a snapshot of Britain.”

Asked about her memories of previous royal events, Rani said: “The funeral was really moving for various reasons but I felt really privileged that day to be with the public, and the people I spoke to had all got stories of the Queen and they were reflecting.”

She said they included a man who went to Windsor Primary School and who had been invited to see plays at Windsor Castle, including a production with the Queen.

Rani said: “Then we went live and he was in his 90s and he forgot.

King Charles III coronation
The Queen’s coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)

“I just instinctively just made him feel all right, and… everybody (that) watched said it just felt like a really human moment in this really ceremonial event.

“So I’m looking forward to bringing the human moments and the unknown quantity, there’s always a risk.

“You never know what anyone’s going to say but that’s what keeps… my buttocks clenched, keeps me on my toes, and you can quote that.”

The BBC’s coverage of the coronation will also involve presenters Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth, Clare Balding and Huw Edwards.

Rani said she thinks “emotions” will be “quite high” as the country has not seen a coronation since the Queen was crowned in June 1953.

Royal visit to Liverpool
The King and the Queen Consort will both be crowned at Westminster Abbey (Jon Super/PA)

She added: “I think (Charles) genuinely cares about things, so just the simple thing that he’s done, which is open up the royal archive for research into the slave trade, I think that is really saying something about what will happen going forward.

“I don’t think we can underestimate what the shift might be (and) about how we feel about who we are.”

Rani also thinks the Queen Consort and Charles will “be a giggle” on the day as they are “very much in love”.

She added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what the ceremony is going to entail with… how different faiths and different cultures will be represented.”

– The Coronation Of HM The King will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30am to 3pm on Saturday May 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy
2
Police at Hilltown Court in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 42, scalded with boiling water during Dundee street attack
3
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
4
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
5
Dundee fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider
6
A minute's applause was held for Perth man Cameron Rae during the Rangers v Celtic match at Hampden.
Cameron Rae’s mum ‘overwhelmed’ as Rangers and Celtic fans pay tribute to Perth man
7
Friends take a selfie at East Sands beach during the May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University.
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
8
Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
9
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes