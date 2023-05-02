Dresses owned by Diana, Princess of Wales to be auctioned in Los Angeles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Dresses owned by Diana, Princess of Wales to be auctioned in Los Angeles

By Press Association
Diana at the premiere of Hot Shots! (PA)
Diana at the premiere of Hot Shots! (PA)

Three dresses owned by the late Diana, Princess of Wales are to go under the hammer at a Los Angeles auction this summer.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) have jointly announced the sale of more than 1,000 objects closely associated with cultural figures, known as the Hollywood Legends collection, on August 26 and 27.

Marking the weekend before the 26th anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31, the auction’s headline pieces are three of her designer dresses which have not been seen in public for more than 30 years.

Royal dresses auction
Diana wore the dress to the premiere of Hot Shots! (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The princess’s scarlet Bruce Oldfield gown, which she wore to the film premiere of Hot Shots! at the Odeon, Leicester Square, in November 1991, with president Arpad Goncz of Hungary and his wife, will be a highlight.

The silk dress is expected to sell for between 200,000 dollars (£160,000) and 400,000 dollars (£320,000).

Buyers can also bid for two dresses by Catherine Walker, Diana’s personal designer for more than 16 years, who created the black cocktail dress she was buried in and whose designs are still worn by members of the royal family today.

Walker’s slender-fit strapless gown made of white silk crepe with bold bands of black silk velvet and silk lining, which Diana wore to a private function, is expected to fetch between 60,000 dollars (£48,000) and 80,000 dollars (£64,000).

Royal dresses’ auction
Catherine Walker’s slender-fit strapless gown made of white silk crepe with bold bands of black silk velvet and silk lining (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Also for sale is Walker’s black and jade short-sleeved gown with a draped silk skirt, which the princess wore to a gala dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada in 1986 and is expected to sell for between 100,0000 dollars (£80,000) and 200,000 dollars (£160,000).

The Hollywood Legends collection will be auctioned live in Beverly Hills, while bidders from around the world can join online.

Julien’s Auctions will announce the full line-up in the coming weeks, including items from the set of Warner Bros’ films to mark the studio’s 100th anniversary.

Ahead of the auction, Diana’s dresses will be previewed at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Co Kildare, Ireland, from May 5, the day before the King’s coronation.

Royal dresses’ auction
The jade short-sleeved gown with silk skirt which the princess wore to a gala dinner at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada in 1986 (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

They will be displayed alongside the museum’s permanent Diana exhibition, which includes pieces like the pale pink Emanuel blouse worn in her engagement portrait by Lord Snowdon in 1981.

Darren Julien, founder of the auction house, said: “Julien’s Auctions is pleased to announce our latest auction presentation with our esteemed partner TCM featuring two marquee collections that truly embody the stuff of legends, Warner Bros and Princess Diana.

“Together, we look forward to celebrating 100 years of Warner Bros and over 10 centuries of the royal family with our special showcase of treasures from the legendary Hollywood movie studio and the beloved people’s princess, one of the most photographed women in the world, who changed the monarchy forever and whose persona continues to captivate the public and Hollywood today through tributes and film and television works about her life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil in biology lab and buying burner…
2
St Andrews University students enjoyed the annual May Day dip. Image: St Andrews University
Best pictures as hundreds of St Andrews students take part in traditional May Dip
3
Jamie Scott is taking over The Tayberry in Broughty Ferry from Adam Newth.
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott takes over Broughty Ferry restaurant The Tayberry
4
Gavin Blues at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dundee lorry driver ploughed into car on M90 as he checked map on his…
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club. Picture shows; erry Robinson stalked his terrified estranged wife in his pyjamas outside Pitlochry golf club.. Pert Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 28/04/2023
Man in pyjamas hunted terrified wife outside Perthshire golf club and slashed her tyres
6
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald
AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s…
7
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone got Dundee United ticket decision right, says Steven MacLean
2
8
Entrepreneur Tony Banks. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Call for answers from Tayside Aviation owner Tony Banks on firm’s collapse
4
9
Verity Power Entertainment at Dundee Dance Event.
Best pictures as revellers lap up Dundee Dance Event’s 25th anniversary
10
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…