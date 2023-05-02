Channel 4 launches permanent newsroom in Leeds with first programme set to air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Channel 4 launches permanent newsroom in Leeds with first programme set to air

By Press Association
The Channel 4 logo (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The Channel 4 logo (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Channel 4 has launched its permanent newsroom in Leeds, which will host its evening news bulletins.

The broadcaster has been operating in the West Yorkshire city since early 2022 through daily programming from a temporary studio.

Its permanent headquarters will air for the first time on Tuesday night at 7pm, with a programme anchored by long-standing presenter Jackie Long and featuring new data correspondent Ciaran Jenkins.

This makes Channel 4 the first programme to co-present prime time news from two locations, according to the broadcaster.

Channel 4 said the studio’s facilities will also support its data-driven output and FactCheck team.

Esme Wren, the editor of Channel 4 News, said the new studio serves as a “visible investment in the region”.

The Leeds Corn Exchange (Channel 4/PA)
The Leeds Corn Exchange (Channel 4/PA)

She said: “Tonight we launch our new studio in Leeds, a project many years in the making, we’re delighted to finally be bringing it to life as we significantly expand our presence across the UK.

“With two national newsrooms to deliver the daily bulletin, this new venture is a visible investment in the region, marking our clear commitment to storytelling from across the country, alongside giving us a new home for our data-driven journalism.

“As we come to air, I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Channel 4 News team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, said the studio would bring “more authentic regional voices” to the channel’s coverage.

She said: “Today’s launch of the permanent studio officially makes Channel 4 News the first prime time news programme to co-present from two locations, demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to nations and regions and representing the whole of the UK.

“It will bring more authentic regional voices to our news coverage, deliver more opportunities to people in the region and help ensure we continue to provide the best news coverage for our audiences.”

