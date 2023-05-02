Inquest opens into death of comedian Gareth Richards after motorway crash By Press Association May 2 2023, 5.42pm Share Inquest opens into death of comedian Gareth Richards after motorway crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4356640/inquest-opens-into-death-of-comedian-gareth-richards-after-motorway-crash/ Copy Link Gareth Richards (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up An inquest has been opened into the death of comedian Gareth Richards after a car crash. Richards died on April 7 after surviving the crash on the M2 in Kent on March 27. The married father of two had been a stand-up comedian since 2004, featuring at the Edinburgh Fringe 10 times and on a variety of TV and radio comedy programmes. He co-hosted on Absolute Radio with Frank Skinner and Emily Dean for two years. His inquest was opened on Tuesday at West London Coroner’s Court and adjourned so police could interview a lorry driver involved in the crash. A post-mortem examination found that Richards died of head injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close