Lifestyle Dundee’s Adam Handling wins The One Show’s Coronation Dish competition By Press Association May 2 2023, 8.04pm Share Dundee’s Adam Handling wins The One Show’s Coronation Dish competition Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4356943/special-chicken-pie-wins-the-one-shows-coronation-dish-competition/ Copy Link Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]