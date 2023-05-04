If someone is tipped to be next James Bond, ‘you know they’ve been rejected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If someone is tipped to be next James Bond, ‘you know they’ve been rejected’

By Press Association
Charlie Higson (Ian West/PA)
Charlie Higson (Ian West/PA)

James Bond author Charlie Higson has said that if an actor is talked about as “being considered” as the next 007 “you know that they’ve been rejected”.

The 64-year-old, who is also an actor, on Thursday released On His Majesty’s Secret Service – a Bond adventure set two days before the King’s coronation.

Commissioned by Ian Fleming Publication, the novel will celebrate the coronation and tell the story of Bond being tasked with thwarting a last-minute attempt to disrupt the ceremony by a new villain, the eccentric Athelstan of Wessex.

When asked if he has heard anything about who the next actor to play Bond could be following the departure of Daniel Craig after 2021’s No Time To Die, Higson told PA news agency: “As soon as the papers say, so and so is being considered as the next James Bond, you know that they’re not going to be the next James Bond, you know that they’ve been rejected.

“Eon (Productions) who make the films play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people… in particular, Daniel Craig, nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond and if you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said, ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond, surely not’.

“But then he’s just so good in Casino Royale… any doubts you might have had immediately go out the window, so they’re pretty clever on that front and they will inevitably wait to make the announcement at the right time to get the maximum amount of publicity.”

Higson, who has written for the Young Bond series, said he would opt for Happy Valley star James Norton as he is a “fantastic actor” that can play “tough as well as sensitive” and is “good looking” but not in a “sort of classical male model way”.

His book comes 60 years after the publication of James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s tenth novel, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was published in 1963.

Fleming’s first novel Casino Royale was published in 1953, the year of the late Queen’s coronation, and the royal family have continued to be associated with Bond, often attending 007 film premieres.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Members of the royal family often attend the premieres of James Bond films (Chris Jackson/PA)

The late Queen also famously featured alongside Craig during a skit for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics when someone dressed as the monarch was seen jumping out of a helicopter.

Higson, also known for creating and starring in The Fast Show in the 1990s, said: “Charles is reputedly a James Bond fan… most of us from that generation, James Bond was such a huge part of our growing up…

“I’ve had some dealings with Queen Camilla, she’s involved in the National Literacy Trust, which is the charity that the proceeds (of the book) are going to.

“When I meet her again, I might, if the opportunity arrives, I might ask her, if it’s true, that Charles is a James Bond fan.”

When Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating children’s authors during one of her birthdays, Higson recalled meeting her and Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “Philip sort of came along… mopping up behind her, and he said, ‘Oooh, what is it that you do then?’

“I said, ‘Oh I’m writing a series of books about the young James Bond’ and he said, ‘Oh he’d probably have got an Asbo, wouldn’t he?’ I thought (that) was quite funny off the cuff.”

All royalties from the sale of On His Majesty’s Secret Service will go towards supporting the National Literacy Trust, which works with schools and communities to provide disadvantaged children with the literacy skills they need to succeed.

The book is available digitally as an eBook, as an audiobook – read by Higson – and as a hardback, online and in bookshops.

