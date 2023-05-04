Diamond brooch gifted by late Queen sells for £70,000 at coronation auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Diamond brooch gifted by late Queen sells for £70,000 at coronation auction

By Press Association
The Garrard & Co diamond brooch belonged to Lady Moyra Campbell (Sotheby’s/PA)
The Garrard & Co diamond brooch belonged to Lady Moyra Campbell (Sotheby’s/PA)

A Garrard & Co diamond brooch given by the late Queen to one of her coronation maids of honour has fetched £69,850 during an auction marking the King’s own coronation.

The piece belonged to Lady Moyra Campbell, who was the daughter of the 4th Duke of Abercorn.

She had known the late Queen since childhood, having been a member of the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Girl Guides formed in 1937 for the then-Princess Elizabeth.

A letter written by Catherine Parr to her brother William announcing her marriage to Henry VIII in 1543 also sold at the auction (Sotheby’s/PA)

Lady Moyra also wore the brooch to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2012.

Garrard held the position of crown jewellers between 1843 and 2007, making pieces such as the Attallah Cross, which was worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, and sold earlier this year by Sotheby’s to reality star Kim Kardashian for £163,000.

A letter written by Catherine Parr to her brother William announcing her marriage to Henry VIII in 1543 also sold for £38,100.

The wedding ceremony had taken place on July 12 in the Queen’s Closet at Hampton Court Palace, attended by 18 people.

Also among the auction lots was a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild with a label designed by the King (Sotheby’s/PA)

The couple immediately started on the court’s summer progress and the letter was written from the first stop, Oatlands Palace in Surrey.

A replica set of the British crown jewels – made of gilt metal, paste stones, simulant pearls, velvet and imitation ermine trim – sold for £33,020.

Also among the auction lots was a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild with a label designed by the King, which sold for £11,430.

The 2004 vintage marked the centenary of the Entente Cordiale concluded by Britain and France in 1904.

Sotheby’s was marking the King’s coronation with a sale celebrating eight centuries of royal history.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
4
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
5
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
8
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
9
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Jail for crack addict who stole Dundee nurse’s car as she worked in Ninewells
10
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
12